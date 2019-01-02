Home States Kerala

BJP, CPM workers clash in front of Secretariat after two women enter Sabarimala temple

Though the Kerala police resorted to baton-charging and firing tear gas shells in an attempt to disperse the crowd, the protesters continued with their violent demonstrations.

Published: 02nd January 2019 04:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2019 04:22 PM   |  A+A-

Sabarimala protests

BJP, CPM workers clash in front of Secretariat on Wednesday. (Photo | BP Deepu/EPS)

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA: Tension prevailed in front of the Secretariat as CPM and BJP supporters clashed over the women entry into Sabarimala temple on Wednesday morning. 

Protesters were seen shouting slogans, pelting stones and hurling abuses against each other. 

Meanwhile, the BJP condemned the police action after they allegedly fired a tear gas shell at a protest point where the party workers were observing a fast. 

One of the party workers, N Sivarajan who was on a fast against the women entry into the holy shrine experienced uneasiness. Attempts are being made to shift him to a hospital. 

TAGS
Sabarimala protests CPM BJP workers protest

