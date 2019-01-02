Home States Kerala

Church row: Government forms Cabinet sub-committee

The row started after the Supreme Court verdict giving the Orthodox faction control over 1,100 parishes and their churches.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government has formed a Cabinet sub-committee to resolve the issues between the Jacobite and Orthodox factions of the Malankara Syrian Church. Industries Minister E P Jayarajan is the convenor. Other members are ministers E Chandrasekharan, K Krishnankutty, A K Saseendran and Kadannappally Ramachandran. The committee will hold talks with the warring factions to reach an amicable settlement.

The row started after the Supreme Court verdict giving the Orthodox faction control over 1,100 parishes and their churches. On Monday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had said the government wanted a peaceful settlement between the factions.

“If the SC order is forcefully implemented, it will result in untoward incidents on the church premises which will deeply hurt the entire community. The government does not want this to happen,” he said.

