Government turns God's Own Country to the devil's country: NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Launching a blistering attack against the LDF government and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the women's entry issue in Sabarimala, NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair said the government is trying to turn 'God's Own Country' to the devil's own country by triggering communalism and creating an upper-lower caste divide in the state.

He was delivering the welcome speech at the all-Kerala Nair delegates meet organised as part of the 142nd Mannam Jayanthi celebrations at NSS headquarters at Perunna on Tuesday. "The government is heading towards stirring up communalism, factionalism and a divide of lower and upper castes when the Women's Wall is over," said Nair. He added wielding the powers of the government, no chief minister can destroy the faith, customs and traditions prevailing in the country, as the faithful will not permit this.

"The NSS till its last breath will fight against these attempts sticking to Gandhian ideals and moving ahead legally. The NSS has the courage and strength to counter any situation. Especially, Nair community members are re-energised with unprecedented courage," he said. In a clear message to the LDF, Nair said the NSS would not seek the help of the state government in the Sabarimala issue, even if the Supreme Court directive will be against its wish.

"We expect a favourable decision from the SC. If it is not so, we know what to do," he said. Taking a dig at Pinarayi Vijayan, Nair said the NSS didn't have the precedence of walking through raised swords and sticks. In a pointed response to Pinarayi's statement against the organisation, Nair asked the former to openly declare their agenda as atheists of wanting to destroy people's faith in God.

Nair also questioned the right of the Chief Minister and LDF leaders in talking about renaissance. "The NSS has always only one stand in issues. But how many times has the government changed its stance in the Sabarimala issue? Finally, they admitted the original motive. Those who talk about renaissance don't know about custom, rituals and ill-practices.

They only have hearsay about the renaissance. Yet, they are trying to teach about the renaissance to the followers of Mannathu Padmanabhan, whom everyone sees as a great reformer," he said. According to Nair, the restriction for women of a particular age group had prevailed in Sabarimala even when the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) was constituted under the aegis of R Sankar and Mannam.

"Had it been an ill-practice, Mannam would have come out against it. However, Mannam was a pure Ayyappa devotee till his death 20 years after constituting the TDB," Nair said. Nair also turned against Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, Kanam Rajendran and R Balakrishna Pillai for saying the NSS had dropped its equidistance policy.

"Their statements are like somebody speaking about chastity. Everyone knows whether it is Sukumaran Nair or Pillai, who found a right distance while being a member of NSS' director board, who broke the equidistance," Nair said, hinting at Pillai's Kerala Congress (B) joining the LDF. NSS president P N Narendranathan Nair presided over and Karayogam registrar P N Suresh delivered the vote of thanks. The meeting also unanimously passed three resolutions, which include one against state government in the Sabarimala issue, demanding public holiday on Mannam Jayanthi Day under the Negotiable Instruments Act and implementation of the recommendations in S R Sinho committee.