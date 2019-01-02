Government turning state into devil’s country: NSS

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Launching a blistering attack against the LDF Government and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the women’s entry issue in Sabarimala, NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair said the government is trying to turn ‘God’s Own Country’ to the devil’s own country by triggering communalism and creating an upper-lower caste divide in the state.

He was delivering the welcome speech at the all-Kerala Nair delegates’ meet organised as part of the 142nd Mannam Jayanthi celebrations at NSS headquarters at Perunna on Tuesday. “The government is heading towards stirring up communalism, factionalism and a divide of lower and upper castes when the Women’s Wall is over,” said Nair.

He added wielding the powers of the government, no chief minister can destroy the faith, customs and traditions prevailing in the country, as the faithful will not permit this. “The NSS till its last breath will fight against these attempts sticking to Gandhian ideals and moving ahead legally. The NSS has the courage and strength to counter any situation. Especially, Nair community members are reenergised with unprecedented courage,” he said.

In a clear message to the LDF, Nair said the NSS would not seek the help of the state government on the Sabarimala issue, even if the Supreme Court directive will be against its wish.Taking a dig at Pinarayi Vijayan, Nair said the NSS didn’t have the precedence of walking through raised swords and sticks. In a pointed response to Pinarayi’s statement against the organisation, Nair asked the former to openly declare their agenda as atheists of wanting to destroy people’s faith in God. Nair also questioned the right of the Chief Minister and LDF leaders in talking about renaissance.

Nair also turned against Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, Kanam Rajendran and R Balakrishna Pillai for saying the NSS had dropped its equidistance policy. The meeting also unanimously passed three resolutions, which include one against state government in the Sabarimala issue, demanding public holiday on Mannam Jayanthi Day under the Negotiable Instruments Act and implementation of the recommendations in S R Sinho committee.