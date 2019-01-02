‘Guru’s ideas should be basis of social resurgence’

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Sree Narayana Guru’s philosophy should be the basis of social resurgence, said Mizoram Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan. Inaugurating the valedictory ceremony of Sivagiri pilgrimage, Rajasekharan said understanding Guru is a must to delineate Kerala’s renaissance.

Narayana Guru empowered people through devotion. Gauging that unity was paramount to creating a better society, he strung people together as in a chain despite their differing views, the Governor said.“By doing so Gurudevan could garner a strong devotion. We also need a pious Kerala now and not Nava Kerala,” he added.

Rajasekharan added Narayana Guru was a great philosopher and always upheld the eternal ethos of spirituality. “Narayana Guru’s thoughts spurred the society. The Sivagiri pilgrimage provides devotees with a deep insight,” he said.Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala presided over the function.