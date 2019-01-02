Home States Kerala

‘Guru’s ideas should be basis of social resurgence’

Sree Narayana Guru’s philosophy should be the basis of social resurgence, said Mizoram Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan.

Kummanam Rajasekharan

Mizoram Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan | Express Photo

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Sree Narayana Guru’s philosophy should be the basis of social resurgence, said Mizoram Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan. Inaugurating the valedictory ceremony of Sivagiri pilgrimage, Rajasekharan said understanding Guru is a must to delineate Kerala’s renaissance.

Narayana Guru empowered people through devotion. Gauging that unity was paramount to creating a better society, he strung people together as in a chain despite their differing views, the Governor said.“By doing so Gurudevan could garner a strong devotion. We also need a pious Kerala now and not Nava Kerala,” he added.

Rajasekharan added Narayana Guru was a great philosopher and always upheld the eternal ethos of spirituality. “Narayana Guru’s thoughts spurred the society. The Sivagiri pilgrimage provides devotees with a deep insight,” he said.Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala presided over the function.

