Heavy rush of pilgrims at Sabarimala

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA: The flow of pilgrims for darshan of Lord Ayyappa continued to remain high on the second day of the Makaravilakku season on Tuesday. A long queue of pilgrims was witnessed when the temple was opened at 3 pm. It continued till 9 am.

Sopanam, Holy Steps, Lower Thirumuttom and Valiyanadapandal were crowded with pilgrims till the Holy Steps was closed for uchcha pooja. Kalabhabhishekam was performed at the temple on the second day of the Makaravilakku festival season. As part of the ritual, thantri Kandararu Rajeevaru performed brahmakalasa pooja at the mandapam at 10 am in the presence of melsanthi Vasudevan Nampoothiri.The ritual concluded with kalabhabhishekam on the idol after the procession carrying the brahmakalasam circumambulated the sreekovil.