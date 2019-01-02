Kerala panchayat tries to retain pond built by Kayal Raja to help villagers

Biju E Paul By

Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Samuel Taylor Coleridge’s lines “Water, water, everywhere; Nor any drop to drink” hold true for Kuttanad, more than anywhere else in the state. The mid-August flood has, sadly, underlined it.

Frustrated, Murukkumoottil Thomman Joseph, known as Kayal Raja, had decided in the 1930s to quench the thirst of the people of Kavalam, a village surrounded by saline water. He made a pond using locally available materials and indigenous technology to supply the villagers with water. What he did, became history. Now, the panchayat authorities in the region are reclaiming it to help the villagers.

“The project is included in the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme. ‘Punarjani’, an NGO engaged in environment rejuvenation, is also lending the project a helping hand by constructing a reverse-osmosis plant near the pond. We aim to supply 50 litres per day to a family in the initial stage and charge each of them Rs 25 monthly to meet the plant’s running and maintenance cost,” said Kavalam panchayat member Ajimol M.

“Murickan had made the pond in 50 cents of land at Chithira. It was the only pond at Kavalam and hundreds of people depended on it till the 1970s,” said Gopi, a native of Kochu Kavalam.