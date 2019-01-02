Home States Kerala

Kerala panchayat tries to retain pond built by Kayal Raja to help villagers

Panchayat authorities in the region are reclaiming pond built by Murukkumoottil Thomman Joseph, known as Kayal Raja, who in 1930 decided to make a pond using locally available materials.

Published: 02nd January 2019 02:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2019 03:27 AM   |  A+A-

Workers clean the pond constructed by Joseph Murickan at Kavalam | Express

By Biju E Paul
Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Samuel Taylor Coleridge’s lines “Water, water, everywhere; Nor any drop to drink” hold true for Kuttanad, more than anywhere else in the state. The mid-August flood has, sadly, underlined it.

Frustrated, Murukkumoottil Thomman Joseph, known as Kayal Raja, had decided in the 1930s to quench the thirst of the people of Kavalam, a village surrounded by saline water. He made a pond using locally available materials and indigenous technology to supply the villagers with water. What he did, became history. Now, the panchayat authorities in the region are reclaiming it to help the villagers.

“The project is included in the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme. ‘Punarjani’, an NGO engaged in environment rejuvenation, is also lending the project a helping hand by constructing a reverse-osmosis plant near the pond. We aim to supply 50 litres per day to a family in the initial stage and charge each of them Rs 25 monthly to meet the plant’s running and maintenance cost,” said Kavalam panchayat member Ajimol M.

Kavalam panchayat member Ajimol M said the pond should help supply of potable water on a cheaper rate. “The residents in the panchayat are buying potable water from private suppliers for Rs1.5 to Rs 2 per litre. After the commissioning of the plant and pond, they’ll get potable water at a cheaper rate. We’re also planning to construct other similar ponds to solve potable-water shortage in our panchayat,” said Ajimol.
“Murickan had made the pond in 50 cents of land at Chithira. It was the only pond at Kavalam and hundreds of people depended on it till the 1970s,” said Gopi, a native of Kochu Kavalam.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala water crisis Kavalam Pond

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple (File | EPS)
Two women in their early 40s offer prayers at Sabarimala
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Modi, Rahul or an accidental PM - whom will India get in 2019?
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp