Kerala stares at harsh summer; situation in 5 districts critical

KOCHI: After the devastating floods that swamped many parts of the state, leaving 480 people dead and thousands homeless, it seems Kerala is headed for another harsh summer.

According to scientists, the groundwater level has depleted critically in five districts and if the summer rain fails to shower blessings, the state in all likelihood is set to face acute water shortage.“The riverbed erosion caused by the heavy flow of water during the flood has led to the depletion of water level. Though Kerala received excess rainfall during the first three weeks of August, the flood did not help replenish our groundwater resources as percolation stopped once the resources got saturated.

From August 22 to September 26, there was a 73 per cent drop in rainfall, which led to a steep decline in groundwater level immediately after the flood. The North East monsoon was not beneficial for five districts, which aggravated the crisis,” Kerala Centre for Water Resources Development and Management (CWRDM) Geomatics Division head and senior principal scientist V P Dinesan told Express.

The CWRDM has conducted extensive studies across the state in the post-flood scenario and noted a 1 metre to 2-metre depletion in water level. “The flood had induced topographical and hydrological alterations, which caused the sudden depletion of river flow and plummeting groundwater table. The depth of many rivers had increased due to sand mining during the past four decades and the flood increased the river depth by another 0.5 metre to 2 metre. The heavy flood velocity resulted in the erosion of the river bed. As the river depth increased, there was an increase in groundwater flow into the rivers. The high rate of groundwater flow into rivers led to drastic depletion of water level in wells,” he said.

Kasargod, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kollam and Kozhikode districts received deficit rainfall during the monsoon season and this, coupled with the depleting water level, will lead to an acute water crisis in the coming months. Kerala normally receives 400 mm summer rain from January to May and if it fails to deliver, the situation will worsen, said Dinesan.

According to Forest Department officers, the water resources in the deep forests are fast drying up. Many major rivers in the state have shrunk into streams and this is set to adversely affect the agricultural activities.

“Normally, the water resources in the forests start drying up by February. However, this year the water resources started drying up in December itself. We have launched the work to open the water holes and deepen the ponds in forests. The water level in the rivers has also depleted,” said Vazhachal Divisional Forest Officer S V Vinod.

Water storage in major dams

Idukki - 74%

Pampa - 66%

Sholayar - 83%

Idamalayar - 62%

Kundala - 97%

Mattupatty - 83%

Kuttiadi - 62%

Thariyode - 52%

Anayirangal - 100%

Ponmudi - 83%

Neriamangalam 74%

Poringal - 44%

Lower Periyar - 61%

Performance of South West Monsoon

Kerala Cumulative - 2515.73 mm; 2039.6 mm; 23.34%

Alappuzha - 1,898.26 mm; 1,746.4 mm; 8.7%

Ernakulam - 2,588.24 mm; 2,065.2 mm; 25.33%

Idukki - 3,793.72 mm; 2,276.1 mm; 66.68%

Kannur - 2,638.64 mm; 2,668.9 mm; -1.13%

Kasargod - 2,425.65 mm; 3,007.7 mm; -19.35%

Kollam - 1,706.47 mm; 1,332.3 mm; 28.08%

Kottayam - 2,406.98 mm; 1,897.3 mm; 26.86%

Kozhikode - 2,984.43 mm; 2,603.1 mm; 14.65%

Malappuram - 2,723.65 mm; 2,060.4 mm; 32.19%

Palakkad - 2,377 mm; 1,572 mm; 51.27%

Pathanamthitta - 2,164.3 mm; 1,715.6 mm; 26.15%

Thiruvananthapuram - 1,023.72 mm; 871.3 mm; 17.49%

Thrissur - 2,146.78 mm; 2,197.6 mm; -2.31%

Wayanad - 3,068.2 mm; 2,631.6 mm; 16.59%

Performance of North East Monsoon

Cumulative Kerala - 464.64 mm; 480.7 mm; -3.34%

Alappuzha - 545.15 mm; 571.9 mm; -4.68%

Ernakulam - 706.04 mm; 489.3 mm; 44.3%

Idukki - 527.07; 564.2mm; -6.58%

Kannur - 327.87 mm; 345 mm; -5.84%

Kasargod - 208.5 mm; 338.3 mm; 38.37%

Kollam - 503.33 mm; 638.6 mm; -21.18%

Kottayam - 794.94 mm; 535.1 mm; 48.56%

Kozhikode - 360.23 mm; 422.2 mm; -14.68%

Malappuram - 394.44 mm; 448.3 mm; -12.01%

Palakkad - 266.66 mm; 428.2 mm; -37.73%

Pathanamthitta - 904.6 mm; 624.6 mm; 44.83%

Thiruvananthapuram - 446.86 mm; 522.7 mm; 14.51%

Thrissur - 332.39 mm; 469.4 mm; 29.19%

Wayanad - 300.95 mm; 332.6 mm; -9.52%

Distribution of rainfall in Kerala from August 22 to September 26, 2018

Kerala - 78.3 mm, 294.1 mm, -73%

Alappuzha - 65 mm, 319.6 mm, -80%

Kannur - 60.8 mm, 293.0 mm, -79%

Ernakulam - 81.7 mm, 336.8 mm, -76%

Idukki - 141.6 mm, 365.7 mm, -61%

Karasgod - 133.1 mm, 361.6 mm, -63%

Kollam - 81.7 mm, 253.2 mm, -68%

Kottayam - 66.6 mm, 320.8 mm, -79%

Kozhikode - 69.7 mm, 304.9 mm, -77%

Malappuram - 39.6 mm, 257.9 mm, -85%

Palakkad - 55.5 mm, 215.4 mm, -74%

Pathanamthitta - 81.0 mm, 307.6 mm, -74%

Thiruvananthapuram - 35.9 mm, 166.9 mm, -78%

Thrissur - 37.9 mm, 323.4 mm, -88%

Wayanad - 150.9 mm, 313.3 mm, -52