KSRTC unions to go on indefinite strike from January 17

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The KSRTC trade unions have decided to go on an indefinite strike from January 17 as Transport Minister A K Saseendran has not taken any action on the decisions discussed with them in their last meeting. The joint council of trade unions in KSRTC had called off the indefinite strike, scheduled for October 3, following a meeting convened by Saseendran and Labour Minister T P Ramakrishnan on September 30.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the joint action council of KSRTC employees on Tuesday. The KSRTC union leaders have submitted a strike notice to KSRTC. To support the unions in the strike decision, the joint council leaders have also requested the employees not to take any extra duties other than the duties allotted to them.

In the notice, the trade unions said even after a High Court order to appoint the terminated empanelled conductors after filing the vacancy through PSC posts, no steps were taken by the management.

The unions have called for the strike seeking various demands, including salary revision in a time-bound basis, and the payment of dearness allowance arrears. “The decision to call off the strike was taken after the ministers promised our demands would be studied and met,” said AITUC general secretary M G Rahul.

“During the meeting, the minister decided to consider a few of our demands including resolving of unscientific issues seen in the revision of single-duty system. It was also decided that in December the government will hold a meeting to discuss salary revision issue. However, no action was taken,” said Rahul.