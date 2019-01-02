KSU, MSF protest against declaring holiday for schools

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Workers of Youth Congress, KSU and MSF on Tuesday staged a protest in front of the Deputy Director of Education (DDE) office at Mananchira here, for declaring holiday for schools in connection with the Women’s Wall.

Around 100 workers of both Youth Congress and MSF sat in front of the office for around an hour from 12.30 pm, alleging the district education authorities misused government machinery to facilitate the Women’s Wall.

KSU state president K Abhijith led the protest, while District Congress Committee (DCC) president T Siddique inaugurated the dharna. Later, the protesters conducted a march to SM Street in the city.

Though the office remained closed since morning, a large number of policemen were deployed to avert further untoward incidents. On Monday evening, members of Yuva Morcha and ABVP had staged protest in front of the office demanding withdrawal of the holiday announcement.

On Monday evening, DDE (Kozhikode) E K Suresh Kumar issued an order declaring holiday for Classes 1 to 10 in government and aided schools in the district.Later, it was revised to half day, considering the possible traffic issue in the wake of Women’s Wall.