Muziris Heritage Project to conserve more historical places

KOCHI: Muziris Heritage Project (MHP) has decided to undertake the conservation of 10 major historical religious sites in Ernakulam and Thrissur as part of the second phase development work. Recently, funds were set aside for conservation of major religious places, including Cheraman Juma Masjid, the first mosque in India, located at Kodungallur.

P M Noushad, managing director, MHP, said the board has agreed to take up 10 conservation works. A fund of Rs 28.69 crore has been set aside for the work. “Two conservation works will be carried out as part of Alappuzha Heritage Project, assigned to MHP. Administrative sanction for it will be soon provided after which tender will be floated. We are looking to complete the entire work in the next two years,” he said.

A fund of Rs 32.92 lakh has been set aside for conservation of Benglakadavu at Mathilakam. The Jewish Synagogue at Mala will be repaired and maintained using Rs 75.51 lakh. A parsonage will be constructed at St Sebastian’s Church in Gothuruth with Rs 2.32 crore. Conservation work at Cheraman Juma Masjid will be carried out with a fund of Rs 1.13 crore.

“Conservation work at Cheraman Juma Masjid is very important considering its history. The sanctum sanctorum of the mosque is still conserved. Mala Synagogue, Keezhthali temple, Paliyam Oottupura and Chendamangalam Holy Cross conservation works will be covered under this phase,” Nowshad said.

A Christian Life Style Museum will be constructed at Kottakavu for Rs 9.15 crore. For the repair and maintenance of Oottupura at Paliyum, Rs 2.03 crore has been sanctioned. Conservation of Keezhthali temple will be carried using Rs 53.24 lakh. Chendamangalam Holy Cross church will be repaired using Rs 2.19 crore. Construction of P A Sayed Mohammed memorial will be carried out using Rs 4.95 crore. P A Sayed Mohammed is a historian who was based in Kondungallur.

MHP, which is carrying out conservation and development works as part of Alappuzha Heritage Project, has set aside D3.29 cr for renovating the Coir Corporation building. A portion of the building will be repaired and maintained using D1.37 cr. The canteen block of the Corporation which is in a dilapidated state will be repaired using D1.92 cr.

MHP covers the conservation of historical places from Mathilakam in Thrissur to Vypeen in Ernakulam. The project covers 14 panchayats and two municipal corporations. It kick-started in 2009. The conservation, renovation and development work in the initial phase was carried out at 23 sites. As many as 27 museums will be established when the entire project is completed.