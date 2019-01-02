New Year drive: Action taken against 206 for flouting rules

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Motor Vehicle Department took action against 206 people who flouted rules during New Year celebrations in the city. Offences such as rash driving, high-beam headlight, silencer alteration and riding in triples were mainly detected during the night patrol done by teams led by Deputy Transport Commissioner Shaji Joseph and Enforcement RTO Manoj Kumar.

The department also collected more than Rs 1 lakh as fine from the motorists who violated the road rule.

“Almost all the motorists caught on Monday night were youngsters. The checking was conducted as part of the New Year to restrict all kinds of rash driving by the youngsters as they were all in a jovial mood. The department has planned to carry out night drive in the city in the coming days as well,” said a top MVD officer. Areas such as Fort Kochi, Aluva, Kaloor, Mattanchery, Palarivattom, Vyttila and Marine Drive were covered.