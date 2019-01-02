Home States Kerala

New Year drive: Action taken against 206 for flouting rules

The Motor Vehicle Department took action against 206 people who flouted rules during New Year celebrations in the city.

Published: 02nd January 2019 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2019 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Motor Vehicle Department took action against 206 people who flouted rules during New Year celebrations in the city. Offences such as rash driving, high-beam headlight, silencer alteration and riding in triples were mainly detected during the night patrol done by teams led by Deputy Transport Commissioner Shaji Joseph and Enforcement RTO Manoj Kumar.

The department also collected more than Rs 1 lakh as fine from the motorists who violated the road rule.
“Almost all the motorists caught on Monday night were youngsters. The checking was conducted as part of the New Year to restrict all kinds of rash driving by the youngsters as they were all in a jovial mood. The department has planned to carry out night drive in the city in the coming days as well,” said a top MVD officer. Areas such as Fort Kochi, Aluva, Kaloor, Mattanchery, Palarivattom, Vyttila and Marine Drive were covered.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Flouting rules Mattanchery Palarivattom Rash Driving Traffic Rules

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple (File | EPS)
Two women in their early 40s offer prayers at Sabarimala
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Modi, Rahul or an accidental PM - whom will India get in 2019?
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp