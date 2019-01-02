Organisers opt for two-three layers at some points

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Starting from Kasargod new bus stand with Social Justice Minister K K Shailaja as the first link, the Wall went through 10 districts --- except Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Kottayam and Wayanad --- before culminating at Vellayambalam, in the state capital, where CPM Politburo member Brinda Karat stood as the final person. Veteran Communist leader K R Gowri, who was supposed to join at Alappuzha, pulled out in the last minute due to health issues.

While government employees joined the Wall at many places, the huge turnout saw the organisers opting for two-three layers at some points. It, however, got disrupted for 500 metres at Chettukundu in Kasargod after it was attacked allegedly by RSS-BJP workers. The protestors also clashed with the police.

Inaugurating the public meet at Vellayambalam, Brinda Karat urged women not to become a pawn in the hands of Sangh Parivar.“The RSS-BJP is using women for its toxic, divisive and anti-women political goals,” alleged Karat.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who greeted the participants, termed the Wall a historic success. He said it was the biggest women’s movement in the country to protect their Constitutional rights and resist attacks on gender equality. Senior CPM leader V S Achuthanandan said in a statement the lakhs of women who tuned up for the Wall have clearly showed their dissent against male dominance.

Apart from Pinarayi Vijayan and Achuthanandan, CPM state chief Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, ministers Thomas Isaac, E P Jayarajan, Kadakampally Surendran, CPI leader Annie Raja and KPMS leader Punnala Sreekumar attended the meet in the state capital.

Prominent personalities and socio-cultural leaders including Aruna Roy, M Leelavathy, K Ajitha, Subhashini Ali, Nilambur Ayisha, P K Medini, Rima Kallingal and Sajitha Madathil joined the wall at different parts. SNDP general secretary Vellappally Natesan spoke at the public meet in Alappuzha.