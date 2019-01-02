Home States Kerala

Organisers opt for two-three layers at some points

Inaugurating the public meet at Vellayambalam, Brinda Karat urged women not to become a pawn in the hands of Sangh Parivar.

Published: 02nd January 2019 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2019 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Starting from Kasargod new bus stand with Social Justice Minister K K Shailaja as the first link, the Wall went through 10 districts --- except Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Kottayam and Wayanad --- before culminating at Vellayambalam, in the state capital, where CPM Politburo member Brinda Karat stood as the final person. Veteran Communist leader K R Gowri, who was supposed to join at Alappuzha, pulled out in the last minute due to health issues.

While government employees joined the Wall at many places, the huge turnout saw the organisers opting for two-three layers at some points. It, however, got disrupted for 500 metres at Chettukundu in Kasargod after it was attacked allegedly by RSS-BJP workers. The protestors also clashed with the police.

Inaugurating the public meet at Vellayambalam, Brinda Karat urged women not to become a pawn in the hands of Sangh Parivar.“The RSS-BJP is using women for its toxic, divisive and anti-women political goals,” alleged Karat.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who greeted the participants, termed the Wall a historic success. He said it was the biggest women’s movement in the country to protect their Constitutional rights and resist attacks on gender equality. Senior CPM leader V S Achuthanandan said in a statement the lakhs of women who tuned up for the Wall have clearly showed their dissent against male dominance.

Apart from Pinarayi Vijayan and Achuthanandan, CPM state chief Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, ministers Thomas Isaac, E P Jayarajan, Kadakampally Surendran, CPI leader Annie Raja and KPMS leader Punnala Sreekumar attended the meet in the state capital.

Prominent personalities and socio-cultural leaders including Aruna Roy, M Leelavathy, K Ajitha, Subhashini Ali, Nilambur Ayisha, P K Medini, Rima Kallingal and Sajitha Madathil joined the wall at different parts. SNDP general secretary Vellappally Natesan spoke at the public meet in Alappuzha.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CPM Politburo Brinda Karat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple (File | EPS)
Two women in their early 40s offer prayers at Sabarimala
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Modi, Rahul or an accidental PM - whom will India get in 2019?
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp