Protest against women entry: Sabarimala Karma Samithi calls for hartal on Thursday

Published: 02nd January 2019 02:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2019 03:17 PM   |  A+A-

BJP workers attacking mediapersons during the Secretariat march by the party in protest against the entry of young women at Sabarimala on Wednesday. (Photo | EPS/BP Deepu)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Sabarimala Karma Samithi has called for a dawn-to-dusk hartal in protest against the entry of two women below the 50 years of age into Sabarimala shrine on Thursday. The samiti functionaries exhorted to shut down the shops and keep vehicles off the road in solidarity towards the protest. They also urged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to apologize before the Hindus and step down from the post. The hartal will be held from 6 am to 6pm.

Besides, BJP will conduct two-day protests across the state in support to the protests called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi.

Meanwhile, protests erupted across the state on Wednesday against the entry of the two women at the Sabarimala temple. BJP workers took out a march to Secreteriat in Thiruvananthapuram. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi staged a protest march from Kaloor to Kacherippadi in Kochi. In Kasargod, the protesters blocked the national highway. BJP-Yuva Morcha activists waved black flags at Health Minister K K Shylaja in Kannur and at Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran in Guruvayoor.

The right wing outfit, Antharashtriya Hindu Parishad, floated by former VHP leader Pravin Togadia also called for a hartal on Thursday.

The state is witnessing first hartal in this year. Meanwhile, during last year, three political fronts in Kerala - BJP, UDF and LDF - have called 97 hartals in the state. Of this BJP and affiliated outfits topped in the list with 31 hartals. Besides, the state witnessed a slew of protests and hartals after Supreme Court verdict permitting women entry at Sabarimala temple.

Hartal Sabarimala Bindu Kanaka Durga BJP

Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple (File | EPS)
