Refugees in their own village

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: It has been 10 days since 25 persons, including women and children, belonging to six families in Pathamuttam started staying in a church hall of the St Paul’s Anglican Church, Koombadi. The reason? They are afraid to return to their houses after they engaged in a scuffle with members and sympathisers of the DYFI on December 23. Now, they are seeking help from various quarters to lead a normal life without fear of being attacked.

According to them, they were attacked by a gang consisting of DYFI members during a Sunday School youth wing and women’s wing Christmas carol in the area on December 23. “We were first attacked at around 8 pm by a gang of 20. They also showed lewd gestures at our girls and attacked them. When we called the police, they withdrew for the time being. Fearing further attack, our children ran towards the church to escape from the assaulters. However, around 50 persons barged into the church by 10.30 pm attacked us and various houses in the region,” said Fr Paulose John of the church.

On the basis of the complaint, the Chingavanam police arrested seven DYFI members in the night, but they got out on bail the following day. Since then, the families living in the church have refused to go home, fearing retribution. “We doubt the police are helping the culprits by slapping weak charges on them to get bail. The police charged a case only for attacking a carol team, they didn’t charge any case for physically assaulting women and outraging their modesty,” Paulose said.Now, the victims are awaiting the results of the complaint filed to the district police chief a couple of days ago.

At the same time, district police chief Hari Sankar dismissed the allegations of lapses on the part of the police. “We have arrested seven accused and charged non-bailable charge against assaulters including IPC 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 452 (House-trespass alter preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint). At the same time, they got bail from the court following contradictions in the statement of the victims,” he said. Moreover, as per the request of the police, the court banned the accused from entering the panchayat for the time being, Hari Sankar said. As part of the strengthening the investigation into the incident, the case has been handed over to Crime Branch DySP Vijay Sarathy, after the DCP received a complaint from the victims.

Meanwhile, DYFI district president K R Ajay said his party members did not attack the church. “It is a fact that there was a clash between the carol team and some of the DYFI members. However, the issue is in no way connected with the DYFI. And we can’t take any action against them as the accused are not the office bearers of the organisation,” he said.

Kannanthanam calls for families’ protection

T’Puram: Union Minister of State for Tourism Alphons Kannanthanam has called upon the state government to give protection to the families who cannot come out of Pathamuttam St Paul’s Anglican Church following the DYFI blockade. The families, including children and women, are inside the church since December 23 following attacks from DYFI workers, he said. Kannanthanam said there are also allegations the family members were physically assaulted and molested during the attacks and six DYFI workers were arrested but they came out on bail and started threatening them. Owing to threats, they could not come out of the church, he said and added that with the Christmas holidays coming to a close, twelve school and college going students will not be able to go to their respective institutions following the threats and intimidation. Kannanthanam said those who are focusing their attention on the happenings in North India are not commenting anything on the death threats and forced blockade for these minority families which include a three-and-a-half year-old baby. The minister has called upon the Chief Minister to immediately intervene in the matter and to protect the families who cannot come out of the church and to bring the DYFI men who are creating issues before the law.

KSHRC takes suo motu action

Kottayam: The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (KSHRC) has initiated a suo motu action into the incident in which 25 people from six families sought asylum in a parish church fearing attack from a group of alleged DYFI workers. In an order, KSHRC chairman Antony Dominic has directed the Kottayam District Police Chief, and the District Collector to probe the episode and submit reports.