Sivagiri Mutt comes out against wall

He further alleged certain people would be happy seeing the thin crowd that had assembled at Sivagiri.

Sivagiri

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Though ‘Women’s Wall’ on Tuesday has been impressive with lakhs of women turning up for the event, it has not gone down well with the Sivagiri Mutt authorities. Sree Narayana Dharma Sanghom trust’s president Swami Vishuddhananda in his presidential speech during the conclusion of the Sivagiri pilgrimage said by organising the wall on January 1, the devotees were not allowed to come to Sivagiri. He said the intention behind the wall was not to uplift people but to degrade them.

“Sivagiri Mutt is pained because of the lean participation of devotees. Why was it that the wall was organised on the blessed date itself? The intention behind the wall is not to uplift people but to deteriorate them further,” he said.

He further alleged certain people would be happy seeing the thin crowd that had assembled at Sivagiri. “If they wanted to see upliftment of people, they would not have blocked people from coming to Sivagiri by organising the wall on August 1,” he said.

Sivagiri Mutt

