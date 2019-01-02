Kerala raises a formidable Wall

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala made a bold and emphatic statement as a sea of women came together at its streets and raised a formidable Wall covering the state’s entire length. Lakhs of participants from different walks of life stood shoulder to shoulder to form a 620-km Wall from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram and pledged their commitment to uphold renaissance values and gender equality.

Nearly 50 lakh women joined the Wall organised by the state government in association with various bodies. The state government had said it decided to form the Wall after it felt the Sangh Parivar organisations were trying to suppress women following the Supreme Court verdict on Sabarimala.