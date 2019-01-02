Home States Kerala

Suspected RSS-BJP workers attack wall in Kasargod; police fire tear gas

The police fired 40 rounds of tear gas and lathicharged the mob, said district police chief in-charge Abdul Kareem.

Published: 02nd January 2019

Fire and Rescue Services personnel dousing the fire that razed an eatery run by Kudumbashree women at Chettukundu

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: Suspected Sangh Parivar workers attacked and broke the ‘Women’s Wall’ at Chettukundu, 20 km south of Kasargod, triggering clashes between them and LDF supporters, and the police. The violence broke the wall in a 500-m stretch.

The police fired 40 rounds of tear gas and lathicharged the mob, said district police chief in-charge Abdul Kareem. The situation was brought under control by 6.30 pm. Suspected RSS-BJP workers assaulted reporter of a news channel, and destroyed the camera. They also attacked the reporter and cameraman of another news channel and took away the memory card from the camera.

The LDF said women from the hill panchayat of Panathady were deputed to form the wall at Chettukundu, a pocket of the RSS-BJP. When the women arrived to form the wall, the suspected RSS-BJP workers said they would not allow them to line up there. When the women ignored their threat, they set on fire the dry grass along the railway track, 10 m from the road, said the officer. The LDF men also clashed with the BJP-RSS workers.

BJP district president K Shreekanth condemned the attack on journalists but said the violence was engineered by the CPM to cover up the thin attendance for the ‘Women’s Wall’ in the district. But LDF leaders and reporters on the ground rejected the claim.  

Four police officers were injured. Sub-inspector Vinod Kumar K P broke his ankle, and two other civil police officers lost their teeth after being hit by stones.

Three injured

Three persons were injured when a bus carrying back participants of the Women’s Wall was pelted with stones at Kudirapady in Madhur panchayat, said Vidyanagar police.

