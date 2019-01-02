They won’t be able to silence me: Fr Augustine Vattoly

Anuja Susan Varghese By

Express News Service

KOCHI: “I do not intend to back down from all the commitments I have towards society,” Fr Augustine Vattoly, convenor, Save Our Sisters (SOS) Action Council, told Express days after the apostolic administrator of the Ernakulam Angamaly Archdiocese of the Syro Malabar Church Mar Jacob Manathodath issued a letter asking him to refrain from all the activities of the council and other social activities.

“I have not done anything against the Church, then why should I back off from my commitments to society? I have always stood up for the truth and will continue to do so,” he said.The letter, dated December 29, had stated he shall not engage in any further activities connected therewith or with AMT (Archdiocesan Movement for Transparency) or other such associations.

“When the Church asked him to relinquish the post as convenor of the SOS Action Council, I have made my stand very clear. Even though I give up the post, I will continue to offer my support and assistance to the five nuns and the victim,” he said.

As per the request of Vattoly, the Church gave him one year to end his commitments in society including those at Vathuruthy.“I let you continue your ministries over there for one year. In the meantime please let me know in writing what all ministries you are engaged in at Vathuruthy. I plan to relieve you of your present ministry and entrust you with a new assignment in the Archdiocese with the general transfer in the month of March 2019,” said Mar Jacob Manathodath in the letter.

Earlier on November, the Syro Malabar Church had issued a letter which warned the priest from attending the protest conducted by the SOS in Thiruvananthapuram. The Church had also warned of strict action if the priest failed to obey the Church.However, Vattoly said he will be giving a reply to the Church mentioning his version within a week.

Lackadaisical approach of the govt: Nuns likely to stage protest

Kochi: The lackadaisical approach of the government in appointing the special prosecutor for investigating the nun rape case has left the nuns at Kuravilangad in a lurch. “We will be forced to stage another protest if our voices are neglected by authorities,” said Sr Anupama, one of the five nuns who had staged a protest seeking the arrest of Bishop Franco Mulakkal in the nun rape case. She said it has been over two months since they have requested the government to appoint a special prosecutor. “We have been told the request has reached the government and yet no action has been taken. If we do not have the support of the government and the Church, which we did not have from the beginning, what can we do?” said Sr Alfi, another nun. Sr Anupama also told Express Fr Augustine Vattoly cannot be chained in the Church. “The authorities are trying to silence all the witnesses and the people supporting us in our struggle,” she added.