Three IUML workers injured in explosion while making bombs

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Three youths, suspected to be IUML workers, sustained serious injuries when they were engaged in making country bombs at Kakkuni under Kuttiadi police station limit in the early hours of Tuesday. The injured were identified as Salim, 24, of Parambath house, Kakkuni; Muneer and Shamseer.

The police said the mishap occurred around 12.15 am on the premises of Salim’s house. It was suspected the trio were making bombs and it exploded. “In the incident, Salim sustained severe injuries on both palms while the other two sustained minor injuries. They are undergoing treatment at private hospitals in the city,” said the police. Meanwhile, the Kuttiadi police registered a case in the incident and charged the trio for illegally handing explosives.