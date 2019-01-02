Home States Kerala

Three IUML workers injured in explosion while making bombs

Meanwhile, the Kuttiadi police registered a case in the incident and charged the trio for illegally handing explosives.

Published: 02nd January 2019 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2019 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

Bomb blast

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Three youths, suspected to be IUML workers, sustained serious injuries when they were engaged in making country bombs at Kakkuni under Kuttiadi police station limit in the early hours of Tuesday. The injured were identified as Salim, 24, of Parambath house, Kakkuni; Muneer and Shamseer. 

The police said the mishap occurred around 12.15 am on the premises of Salim’s house. It was suspected the trio were making bombs and it exploded. “In the incident, Salim sustained severe injuries on both palms while the other two sustained minor injuries. They are undergoing treatment at private hospitals in the city,” said the police. Meanwhile, the Kuttiadi police registered a case in the incident and charged the trio for illegally handing explosives.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kuttiadi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple (File | EPS)
Two women in their early 40s offer prayers at Sabarimala
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Modi, Rahul or an accidental PM - whom will India get in 2019?
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp