Home States Kerala

Kerala Police scout for global firms to implement Digital Traffic Enforcement System project

The state government has accorded approval for the project after  State Police Chief Loknath Behera and ADGP Manoj Abraham, convinced the government about the need to have the IDTES.

Published: 02nd January 2019 02:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2019 02:41 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala police chief Loknath Behera (File Photo)

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: For the first time, the Kerala Police have gone global scouting for an expert organisation to implement its flagship Integrated Digital Traffic Enforcement System (IDTES) project valued at Rs 180 crore on a build, own, operate and transfer (BOOT) basis.

The state government has accorded approval for the IDTES project after an expert team chaired by State Police Chief Loknath Behera and now ADGP Manoj Abraham, who was earlier IG (Traffic), convinced the government about the need to have the IDTES to reduce road accidents and penalise drivers violating traffic rules.

As per the documents prepared by the Police Department calling for global tenders for implementing the IDTES, the bids submission date will begin on January 19 and the bids will be opened on February 6. It will be implemented all across the state where traffic is high.

“The IDTES aims to leverage state-of-the-art technologies such as enforcement grade radar and ANPR systems to build an electronic monitoring and enforcement system that is highly accurate and coordinates with all stakeholders in real-time,” said Kerala Police Information Technology SP J Jayanath.

As part of the project, enforcement stations will be set up at a number of locations in the state for identifying vehicles, capture speeding and other traffic violations. All the enforcement data will be sent to a Central Monitoring Centre which will have an integrated database on vehicle registration, fitness, tax and commercial vehicle permits. The successful bidder obtains revenue through a service fee on challans generated and Pollution Under Control certificates issued.

Officers said the key objective of the IDTES is it will be largely an automated system with very little manual intervention. “The bids are for design, development, supply and installation of the IDTES and to operate and maintain it for the state police for a period of 10 years,” the officers said.

A180 cr is the expected value of the project to be implemented on a build, own, operate and transfer basis

Digital Traffic Enforcement System Kerala Police Loknath Behera ADGP Manoj Abraham

