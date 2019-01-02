Sabarimala temple reopened after purification rituals were held following entry of two women

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Sabarimala temple has been reopened after "purification" rituals - Panjapunyaham and Kalasabhishekam - were held following entry of two women, Bindhu (42) and Kanaka Durga (44), entered the shrine and got the darshan of the lord on January 2.

The devotees had earlier been asked to leave the temple premises and Neyyabhishekam ritual had been stopped.

A decision on measures that should follow will be taken after consultations between the thanthri and the Devaswom Board.

First official confirmation about the women's entry came from Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. "It's a fact that women had entered the temple. We have earlier said that police would provide adequate security to anyone who wants to offer darshan at the temple," Vijayan said.

Bindu of Koyilandi and Kanakadurga of Malappuram offered darshan on Wednesday early morning. Both of them had earlier attempted to go to Sabarimala but had to go back after facing heavy protests.

Speaking to the media, Bindu said she went to Sabarimala at around 3.30 am along with Kanakadurga. It is said that the duo offered darshan under police security.

The duo offering darshan at the shrine comes a day after Kerala women raised a formidable 'Women's Wall' or Vanitha Mathil, covering the entire length of the state, proclaiming their support to the state government’s resolve to implement the Supreme Court’s verdict allowing women of all ages access to Sabarimala.

Bindu and Kanaka Durga have become the first women to offer prayers at the shrine after the Supreme Court lifted the ban on women in the 10-50 age group at the shrine.