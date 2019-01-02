Home States Kerala

Who are Bindu and Kanaka Durga, who entered Sabarimala?

Bindu, 42, is a college lecturer in the School of Legal Studies, Kannur University, while the 44-year-old Kanaka Durga is a temporary employee in the Civil Supplies Department from Angadipuram.

Published: 02nd January 2019 02:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2019 04:58 PM   |  A+A-

File photo of Bindu and Kanaka Durga taken during their first visit to Sabarimala on December 24th (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

Two women, Bindu and Kanaka Durga, made headlines on Wednesday as they entered the Sabarimala temple early in the morning.

Bindu, 42, is a college lecturer in the School of Legal Studies, Kannur University, while the 44-year-old Kanaka Durga is a temporary employee in the Civil Supplies Department from Angadipuram in Malappuram.

A huge police force was deployed in front of Kanaka Durga's house at Kozhakkoottur near Areekode.

Under Malappuram Deputy Superintendent of Police Jaleel Thottathil, more than one hundred policemen were on duty.

It was a similar scene in front of Kanaka Durga's husband's house at Angadippuram. Led by Perinthalmanna DySP, P Mohanachandran, more than one hundred policemen have been on duty from early in the morning.

Kanaka Durga's family has come out against her, citing the violation of customs in Sabarimala. Her brother Bharat Bhooshan told the media that the family is worried. He said his sister was missing for the last few days and police didn't reveal her location even after repeated pleas.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bindu Kanaka Durga Sabarimala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple (File | EPS)
Two women in their early 40s offer prayers at Sabarimala
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Modi, Rahul or an accidental PM - whom will India get in 2019?
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp