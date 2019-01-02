Who are Bindu and Kanaka Durga, who entered Sabarimala?

By Express News Service

Two women, Bindu and Kanaka Durga, made headlines on Wednesday as they entered the Sabarimala temple early in the morning.

Bindu, 42, is a college lecturer in the School of Legal Studies, Kannur University, while the 44-year-old Kanaka Durga is a temporary employee in the Civil Supplies Department from Angadipuram in Malappuram.

A huge police force was deployed in front of Kanaka Durga's house at Kozhakkoottur near Areekode.

Under Malappuram Deputy Superintendent of Police Jaleel Thottathil, more than one hundred policemen were on duty.

It was a similar scene in front of Kanaka Durga's husband's house at Angadippuram. Led by Perinthalmanna DySP, P Mohanachandran, more than one hundred policemen have been on duty from early in the morning.

Kanaka Durga's family has come out against her, citing the violation of customs in Sabarimala. Her brother Bharat Bhooshan told the media that the family is worried. He said his sister was missing for the last few days and police didn't reveal her location even after repeated pleas.