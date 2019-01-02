Home States Kerala

Women in Sabarimala: DGP Loknath Behera says hartal troublemakers will face strict action 

Police chief  Loknath Behera made it clear that those shopping establishments which wishes to operate during the hartal day will be provided with police protection.

A CPM worker handing a lathi missed by a policeman during the police action in front of the Secretariat on Wednesday (Photo | BP Deepu/EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the Hindu outfits calling for a statewide hartal on Thursday in the backdrop of the entry of two women at the Sabarimala shrine, State Police Chief Loknath Behera directed respected District Police Chiefs (DPCs) to dealt the troublemakers with an iron hand.

As per the directive, those who were found to be engaged in any kind of violence including threatening shops and other establishments to down its shutters will be arrested without any warrant.

"Any kind of violence will be dealt with strong hands. Police should ensure normalcy. In the case of those who were engaged in the destruction of public property, police could extract compensation that is equivalent to the damage from the concerned person," reads the directive.

At the same time, the police chief had also made it clear that those shopping establishments which wishes to operate during the hartal day will be provided with police protection.

"The police could register cases against the troublemakers. They should also ensure that the government offices, as well as the KSRTC and private buses, should be provided with adequate security to carry out service," reads an excerpt from the directive.

According to the SPC, if necessary the respective DPCs could deploy police picket and patrol at those areas which needed the same. Range IGs and Zonal ADGPs has also been asked to monitor the situation.

 

