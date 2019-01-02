Women in Sabarimala: Karma Samithi protests turn violent around Kerala, BJP-CPM workers clash

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On a day when two young women offered darshan at Sabarimala, Kerala witnessed unprecedented incidents of violence. While the state capital turned into a virtual war zone with a standoff between CPM and BJP workers for more than five hours, widespread violence reported from other parts too. Black flags were waived at ministers and attacks on media reported from Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Kozhikode.

Kozhikode district witnessed a series of protests as many men took to the streets blocking roads, destroying barricades, burning tyres, pelting stones and vandalising CPM flag posts and banners. In Kozhikode, protestors attacked the office of a Malayalam news channel and manhandled its staff. Some persons were injured after the protestors pelted stones.

ALSO READ | Tourism industry not to cooperate with BJP-backed hartal on Thursday

The protestors threatened shop owners at SM street of dire consequences if they open shops during hartal on Thursday. BJP and Yuva Morcha activists blocked the road by burning tyres and flex boards. Congress workers took out protest march to the office of the ADGP. Cases were registered at various police stations in this regard.

A hartal-like scenario prevailed in most parts of Thrissur. In the town, the protest march led by the BJP district president blocked traffic at Swaraj round and on the way they destroyed the flexes on women's wall. Private bus services were stopped and the shops were forcibly shut down at Kodnugallur and Irinjalakkuda. There were reports of protestors forcing theatres to stop film screenings.

A journalist being attacked by protesting RSS-BJP workers (Photo | EPS)

Yuvamorcha activists waved black flag at Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran at Guruvayur when he came to attend oath taking of Malabar Devaswom Board President OK Vasu. Guruvayur temple police took around 60 protestors into custody. Later protests turned violent with stone pelting against police.

READ | DGP Loknath Behera says hartal troublemakers will face strict action

Guruvayur temple CI Premananda Krishnan suffered grave injury on head as the protestors pelted stone leading to a situation of unrest in and around Guruvayur. With major protests, the minister cancelled the programmes scheduled for the day. Yuva Morcha leaders Sandeep Warrier, P Gopinath and C Niveditha were taken into custody.

In Palakkad, tension prevailed with widespread violence. In the afternoon, the Palakkad -Thrissur national highway 544 was blocked by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi at Chandranagar . They sat on the road and began reciting namajapam. Subsequently, a march was taken out from Melamuri by BJP activists to Sultanpet and the road was blocked.

READ | Who are Bindu and Kanaka Durga, who entered Sabarimala?

The protestors threw stones and soda bottles at the mediapersons who were taking

photographs when the protests reached near the KSEB inspection bungalow were minister AK Balan was taking rest. The photographer of Mathrubhumi Akhil, Manorama photographer Jins Michael, Mathrubhumi News reporter Prasad Kumar and Asianet reporter Sreedharan Kuridath were injured.

Subsequently, a lathi charge followed. Those injured among the protestors included

VHP district secretary Kannankutty, Municipal councillors P Sabu and P Suresh and BMS zonal joint secretary B Vijayarangan. Kannankutty has been admitted to the district hospital with seven stitches on the head.

Clash between BJP ,CPM workers in front of Secretariat (Photo | EPS)

Shops and commercial establishments were forced to close down and many private buses discontinued services. Stone pelting incidents were reported from many parts of the district. The KSRTC bus operating from Chittur to Thrissur was stoned at Koduvayur following which KSRTC buses discontinued services.

The BJP-RSS activists staged widespread protests in Alappuzha too. Traffic was disrupted on Alappuzha- Changanassery road, NH 66 and state highways. The protesters attacked a shop at Mavelikkara injuring the shop owner's wife and handicapped son.

The activists attacked Mavelikkara taluk office and destroyed chairs and equipment. Police registered a case against more than 50 activists. KSRTC services disrupted at various places. The office of the Ambalappuzha Sree Krishna Swami temple was closed by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. They locked the office and went with the key. Activists forcefully closed shops at Mannar, Thuravoor and Alappuzha town. Police arrested activists at various places.

The Sabarimala Karma Samith staged protest march at Kozhenchery, Pandalam, Chengannur and Tiruvalla. They locked Devaswam offices at Pandalam and Aranmula. Tension prevailed at Tiruvalla town after protestors tried to close down shops and petrol pumps. KSRTC buses were attacked at Ranni and Kozhenchery.

Violence marred protests in Kollam as an undeclared hartal was enforced with shops forcefibly shut at various places at Kottarakara, Pathanapuram, Paravur, Anchal, Pattazhy and Karunagapally. Many shops were damaged. When a shopkeeper at Karunagappally resisted protestors the shop was ransacked.

ALSO READ | Protest against women entry: Karma Samithi calls for hartal on Thursday

In stone pelting Shafi, a Civil Police Officer was injured. The receipt counter of Ganapathi temple at Kottarakara was forcefully shut by the protestors. The merchants' association coming out against hartal led to altercation between merchants and hartal supporters at Kottarakara and Karunagapally.

KSRTC buses bore the burst of the protestors, leading to disruption of services.

Window panes of buses were damaged after protestors pelted stones at Bharanikavu, Shasthamnada and Karalimukku. A mob claiming to be members of Sabarimala Karma Samithi unleashed violence at Bishop Jerome Nagar and Ramankulangara.

ALSO READ | Schools, colleges in a dilemma over declaring holiday on hartal day

At Ramankulangara the protectors beat a passenger trying to board a private bus. When a press photographer took a picture of the violence the protestors turned towards him and destroyed his camera lens. A visual journalist was assaulted and his camera destroyed at Bishop Jerome Nagar while filming the shutting of shops. The mob chased away another press photographer at the same venue. The protest initially started at Kottarakara and Paravur and later spread to other locations.

In addition to major violence in front of the Secretarit, violence erupted at several parts of the capital district, including neyyattinkara, Kallikkad, Thirumala and Malayinkeezhu. Workers burnt used tyres on the road at Neyyattinkara and Thirumala. Traffic was blocked at Malayinkeezhu and Kallikadu.

