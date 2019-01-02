Home States Kerala

Women in Sabarimala: Palakkad witnesses widespread violence, journalists attacked

Stones were thrown at the KSRTC bus operating from Chittur to Thrissur at Koduvayur.

Published: 02nd January 2019 11:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2019 11:28 PM   |  A+A-

Members of various Hindu organizations taking out march (Photo | TP Sooraj/EPS)

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: There were tension and widespread violence following the entry of two women in Sabarimala shrine with the help of the police on Wednesday.

READ | DGP Loknath Behera says hartal troublemakers will face strict action 

In the afternoon, the Palakkad-Thrissur national highway 544 was blocked by the activists of the Sabarimala Karma Samithi at Chandranagar. They sat on the road and began to recite chants. Subsequently, a march was taken out from Melamuri by BJP activists to Sultanpet.

The road was blocked at Sultanpet at 2.45 pm. As the protesters reached the KSEB Inspection Bungalow where Minister for Development of Scheduled Castes and Tribes A K Balan was resting, the protesters threw stones and soda bottles at media persons who were taking their photographs.

FULL REPORT | Karma Samithi protests turn violent around Kerala, BJP-CPM workers clash

Mathrubhumi photographer Akhil, Manorama lensman Jins Michael, Mathrubhumi News reporter Prasad Kumar and Asianet reporter Sreedharan Kuridath were injured. Subsequently, the police resorted to lathi charge. Those injured among the protesters included VHP district secretary Kannankutty, Municipal councillors P Sabu and P Suresh and BMS zonal joint secretary B Vijayarangan.

Kannankutty has been admitted to the District Hospital with seven stitches on his head.Shops and commercial establishments were forced to close down and many private buses discontinued services by evening. Stone pelting incidents were reported from many parts of the district.

READ | Who are Bindu and Kanaka Durga, who entered Sabarimala?

Stones were thrown at the KSRTC bus operating from Chittur to Thrissur at Koduvayur. KSRTC buses discontinued their services by evening. The protesters subsequently assembled before the KSEB Inspection Bungalow and laid siege to it for some time. Later, they dispersed on their own.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Women in Sabarimala Kerala BJP Sabarimala Karma Samithi Sabarimala row Sabarimala protests Kerala hartal Kerala Police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sounds of firing echoed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch as ceasefire violation takes place
Train 18 successfully completes all test runs, ready to ply between New Delhi and Varanasi
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp