Women in Sabarimala: Palakkad witnesses widespread violence, journalists attacked

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: There were tension and widespread violence following the entry of two women in Sabarimala shrine with the help of the police on Wednesday.

In the afternoon, the Palakkad-Thrissur national highway 544 was blocked by the activists of the Sabarimala Karma Samithi at Chandranagar. They sat on the road and began to recite chants. Subsequently, a march was taken out from Melamuri by BJP activists to Sultanpet.

The road was blocked at Sultanpet at 2.45 pm. As the protesters reached the KSEB Inspection Bungalow where Minister for Development of Scheduled Castes and Tribes A K Balan was resting, the protesters threw stones and soda bottles at media persons who were taking their photographs.

Mathrubhumi photographer Akhil, Manorama lensman Jins Michael, Mathrubhumi News reporter Prasad Kumar and Asianet reporter Sreedharan Kuridath were injured. Subsequently, the police resorted to lathi charge. Those injured among the protesters included VHP district secretary Kannankutty, Municipal councillors P Sabu and P Suresh and BMS zonal joint secretary B Vijayarangan.

Kannankutty has been admitted to the District Hospital with seven stitches on his head.Shops and commercial establishments were forced to close down and many private buses discontinued services by evening. Stone pelting incidents were reported from many parts of the district.

Stones were thrown at the KSRTC bus operating from Chittur to Thrissur at Koduvayur. KSRTC buses discontinued their services by evening. The protesters subsequently assembled before the KSEB Inspection Bungalow and laid siege to it for some time. Later, they dispersed on their own.