Women in Sabarimala: Protests break out in Tiruvalla

By Express News Service

TIRUVALLA: Sabarimala Karma Samithi staged a protest march at Kozhencherry, Pandalam, Chengannur and Tiruvalla. Followers of Sabarimala Karma Samithi locked Devaswom offices at Pandalam and Aranmula. The police opposed the activists who closed shops in the Tiruvalla town. It created tension between the police and the activists.

KSRTC buses were attacked at Ranni and Kozhenchery. The bus service stopped for four hours from 11 am on MC road due to the agitations. Hundreds of people took part in the protest at Chengannur.