Home States Kerala

Women in Sabarimala: Protests break out in Tiruvalla

Bus service stopped for four hours from 11 am on MC road due to the agitations.

Published: 02nd January 2019 09:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2019 09:28 PM   |  A+A-

A KSRTC bus which come under attack of protesters during march taken out against the women entry to sabarimala temple (Photo | TP Sooraj/EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUVALLA: Sabarimala Karma Samithi staged a protest march at Kozhencherry, Pandalam, Chengannur and Tiruvalla. Followers of Sabarimala Karma Samithi locked Devaswom offices at Pandalam and Aranmula. The police opposed the activists who closed shops in the Tiruvalla town. It created tension between the police and the activists.

KSRTC buses were attacked at Ranni and Kozhenchery. The bus service stopped for four hours from 11 am on MC road due to the agitations. Hundreds of people took part in the protest at Chengannur.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sabarimala Karma Samithi Tiruvalla Women in Sabarimala Sabarimala protests Sabarimala row

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sounds of firing echoed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch as ceasefire violation takes place
Train 18 successfully completes all test runs, ready to ply between New Delhi and Varanasi
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp