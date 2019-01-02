Women in Sabarimala: Protests by Karma Samithi turns violent in Kollam

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Violence marred the protest by Sabarimala Karma Samithi in the district against government for allowing women of menstrual age to enter Sabarimala shrine on Wednesday. An undeclared hartal was enforced and shops were forcefully shut at various places including Kottarakara, Pathanapuram, Paravur, Anchal, Pattazhy and Karunagapally.

At Karunagapally many shops were damaged as the Samithi members tried to forcefully shut the shops. When a shopkeeper resisted the protestors pelted stones and ransacked the shop. In the stone pelting a Shafi, a Civil Police Officer of Karunagapally was injured. The receipt counter of Ganapathi temple at Kottarakara was forcefully shut by the protestors.

Meanwhile, merchants' association under Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi (KVVES) came out against hartal and the demanded that the shops be opened. This led to an altercation between merchants and hartal supporters at Kottarakara and Karunagapally. Later police came and agreed to give protection to shops.

KSRTC buses bore the burst of the protestors, leading to disruption of services. Window panes of buses were damaged after protestors pelted stones at Bharanikavu, Shasthamnada and Karalimukku.

A mob claiming to be members of Sabarimala Karma Samithi unleashed violence at Bishop Jerome Nagar and Ramankulangara in the city. The protestors stopped buses at various locations. At Ramankulangara they beat a passenger trying to board a private bus. When a press photographer took a picture of the violence they turned towards him and destroyed his camera lens. A visual journalist was assaulted and his camera destroyed at Bishop Jerome Nagar while filming the shutting of shops. The mob chased away another press photographer at the same venue.

Kollam Press Club registered protest against the attack on media person by Sabarimala Karma Samithi. Press Club President Jayachandran Elankath and Secretary G Biju demanded District Police Chief to find the culprits and take other legal measures against them.

The city police deployed more police at major junctions anticipating violence. The protest was initially started at Kottarakara and Paravur. It was later spread to other locations after more members started joining the protest.

The District BJP leadership said that the party did not declare hartal in any place on Wednesday. "Any action would be taken with the consent of state leadership." said a BJP leader. Meanwhile the BJP declared support for a state-wide hartal declared by Sabarimala Karma Samithi on Thursday.