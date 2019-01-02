Home States Kerala

Women in Sabarimala: Schools, colleges in a dilemma over declaring holiday on hartal day

According to Ibrahim Khan, president of the Kerala CBSE Management Association, the management has left it to the respective schools to take a singular decision.

Published: 02nd January 2019 08:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2019 09:30 PM   |  A+A-

CPI-M and BJP workers clashed at Thiruvananthapuram following the entry of two women in Sabarimala (Photo | BP Deepu/EPS)

By Deena Theresa
Express News Service

KOCHI: In the wake of the hartal organised by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi, schools and universities are in a quandary about their stance on the hartal and if a holiday must be proclaimed.

According to Ibrahim Khan, president of the Kerala CBSE Management Association, the management has left it to the respective schools to take a singular decision.

READ | Sabarimala Karma Samithi calls for hartal on Thursday

"We might face issues either way, regardless of our resolution. Therefore, declaring holidays for the protection of the students is left to the discretion of each and every school. The automated system installed in schools will inform the parents about the declaration in time," he said.

Fr Varghese Kachappilly, CMI principal of Rajagiri Public School, announced the school will be closed. "We can't afford to take a risk with the students. Hence, we have decided to declare a holiday," he said.

READ | BJP, CPM workers clash in front of Secretariat after two women enter Sabarimala temple

In a press release on December 31, Hartal Virudha Munnani(HVM) State general secretary K Chandra Babu had informed that letters were sent to the Controllers of Examinations in the state asking them to not postpone examinations on hartal days in 2019. He said that strict action will be taken if not complied. However, Cusat has issued a circular informing the students about the postponement of university examinations scheduled on January 3.

READ | Tourism industry not to cooperate with BJP-backed hartal on Thursday

"The first semester examinations of BTech courses were to take place on the scheduled date. But the functioning of the public transport system cannot be ensured on a hartal day. It is the University's responsibility to ensure the well-being of all students. So, we have postponed the exam," said Jayasankar, director, public relations and publications, Cusat. However, he said the classes and offices will function normally.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sabarimala Karma Samithi Sabarimala protests Kerala hartal Kerala BJP Sabarimala row Kerala schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sounds of firing echoed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch as ceasefire violation takes place
Train 18 successfully completes all test runs, ready to ply between New Delhi and Varanasi
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp