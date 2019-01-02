Women in Sabarimala: Schools, colleges in a dilemma over declaring holiday on hartal day

Deena Theresa By

Express News Service

KOCHI: In the wake of the hartal organised by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi, schools and universities are in a quandary about their stance on the hartal and if a holiday must be proclaimed.

According to Ibrahim Khan, president of the Kerala CBSE Management Association, the management has left it to the respective schools to take a singular decision.

"We might face issues either way, regardless of our resolution. Therefore, declaring holidays for the protection of the students is left to the discretion of each and every school. The automated system installed in schools will inform the parents about the declaration in time," he said.

Fr Varghese Kachappilly, CMI principal of Rajagiri Public School, announced the school will be closed. "We can't afford to take a risk with the students. Hence, we have decided to declare a holiday," he said.

In a press release on December 31, Hartal Virudha Munnani(HVM) State general secretary K Chandra Babu had informed that letters were sent to the Controllers of Examinations in the state asking them to not postpone examinations on hartal days in 2019. He said that strict action will be taken if not complied. However, Cusat has issued a circular informing the students about the postponement of university examinations scheduled on January 3.

"The first semester examinations of BTech courses were to take place on the scheduled date. But the functioning of the public transport system cannot be ensured on a hartal day. It is the University's responsibility to ensure the well-being of all students. So, we have postponed the exam," said Jayasankar, director, public relations and publications, Cusat. However, he said the classes and offices will function normally.