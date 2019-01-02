Home States Kerala

Women in Sabarimala: Tourism industry not to cooperate with BJP-backed hartal on Thursday

Police protection will be sought to facilitate tourist movement across Kerala

Published: 02nd January 2019 09:22 PM

A KSRTC bus which come under attack of protesters during march taken out against the women entry to sabarimala temple (Photo | TP Sooraj/EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Tourism stakeholders have decided not to cooperate with Thursday's dawn-to-dusk hartal called by Sabarimala Karma Samithi over the entry of two women in the shrine. Kerala Tourism Task Force (KTTF) comprising 28 organisations allied to the tourism sector had passed a resolution last month to operate on hartals days as it is eating up major business revenue annually.

The organisations under KTTF held a meeting at Kochi in the backdrop of the hartal announced on Wednesday evening. "It is only two weeks ago a hartal was called by the political parties. We are not ready to cooperate with the hartal again. Kerala tourism is at the revival stage and we cannot afford to trouble tourists any further. All the tourism-related agencies will function on Thursday," Abraham George, convenor of Kerala Tourism Task Force and member of National Tourism Advisory Council, said.

Abraham said they will communicate their decision with political parties and seek exemption for the tourism sector. Similarly, police protection will be sought to facilitate tourist movement across Kerala.

Kerala Travel Mart (KTM) Society president Baby Mathew and Confederation of Kerala Tourism Industry president E M Najeeb urged the state government, political parties, other organisations and the public to cooperate for the smooth functioning of the tourism sector. They pointed out after the floods, the tourism industry is slowly bouncing back to normal.

Following the aggressive campaign by Kerala Tourism and those in the tourism sector, the tourist flow to Kerala has increased, they added.

Travel Agents Federation of India (TAFI) Kerala Chapter chairman Paulose Mathew said the offices of tour operators will remain open on Thursday. "All our operations will be normal on Thursday. Our services will be operational and with the cooperation of other tour agencies, we expect to overcome the hartal related-issues on Thursday," he said.

S Vijay Kumar, Ernakulam DTPC secretary, no chartered flights or cruise ships will be in Kochi on Thursday. However, a number of tourists are already in Kerala. "December and January is the peak season for the tourism industry in Kerala. A number of foreign tourists are in Kochi as part of winter vacation. Similarly, the tourists from different parts of the country are in Kochi as part of the New Year celebrations. There are a number of foreign tourists in Kochi as part of the ongoing Biennale. The tour agencies provide details about travel plans to the police as per which security arrangements have been made," he said.

 

