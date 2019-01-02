Home States Kerala

Women in Sabarimala: Wide protests, hartal-like situation in Thrissur 

Private buses stopped services and shops were closed forcefully at Kodungalloor and Irinjalakuda following protests.

Published: 02nd January 2019 08:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2019 09:09 PM   |  A+A-

BJP protest

Police fire tear gas at BJP wokers after a march turned violent (Photo | BP Deepu/EPS)

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: With protest rising in different parts of the district against the entry of two young women to the Sabarimala Ayyappa Temple, a hartal-like situation prevailed in most of the regions on Wednesday.

READ | Schools, colleges in a dilemma over declaring holiday on hartal day

In Thrissur town, the protest march led by BJP district president A Nagesh, Surendran Ainikkunnath and others blocked the traffic at Swaraj Round near Jose Theatre for some time. Later, they moved on and destroyed flex boards related to the Women's Wall programme. The protestors also tried to provoke the police by removing barricades and traffic signals placed at the round.

READ | BJP, CPM workers clash in front of Secretariat after two women enter Sabarimala 

Meanwhile, private buses stopped services and shops were closed forcefully at Kodungalloor and Irinjalakuda following protests. Reports also came on protestors forcefully stopping the exhibition of films in theatres creating a situation of hartal. People were in panic as the situation turned unrest in both places.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala BJP Sabarimala row Sabarimala protests Kerala hartal Sabarimala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sounds of firing echoed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch as ceasefire violation takes place
Train 18 successfully completes all test runs, ready to ply between New Delhi and Varanasi
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp