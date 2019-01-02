Women in Sabarimala: Wide protests, hartal-like situation in Thrissur 

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: With protest rising in different parts of the district against the entry of two young women to the Sabarimala Ayyappa Temple, a hartal-like situation prevailed in most of the regions on Wednesday.

In Thrissur town, the protest march led by BJP district president A Nagesh, Surendran Ainikkunnath and others blocked the traffic at Swaraj Round near Jose Theatre for some time. Later, they moved on and destroyed flex boards related to the Women's Wall programme. The protestors also tried to provoke the police by removing barricades and traffic signals placed at the round.

Meanwhile, private buses stopped services and shops were closed forcefully at Kodungalloor and Irinjalakuda following protests. Reports also came on protestors forcefully stopping the exhibition of films in theatres creating a situation of hartal. People were in panic as the situation turned unrest in both places.