Women in Sabarimala: Widespread protest in Alappuzha district, physically-challenged boy attacked

The traffic was disrupted on Alappuzha- Changanassery Road, National Highway 66 and other state highways.

Published: 02nd January 2019 09:54 PM

Sabarimala

BJP-RSS workers clash with police at Sannidhanam on Wednesday (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: BJP-RSS activists staged widespread protests in the district after two young women entered the Sabarimala hill shrine on Wednesday. The traffic was disrupted on Alappuzha- Changanassery Road, National Highway 66 and other state highways.

The protesters attacked a shop at Buddha Junction at Mavelikkara. The shop was owned by Palani. His wife Suseela, 45, and their physically-challenged son Jayaprakash suffered injuries in the attack. The activists attacked Mavelikkara taluk office and destroyed chairs and other equipment.

The police registered a case against over 50 activists based on the complaint of the tahsildar. KSRTC bus service was disrupted at various places after the blockade. The office of the Ambalappuzha Sree Krishna Swami Temple was closed by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi and they locked the office and left the area with the key.

Activists forcefully closed shops at Mannar, Thuravoor and Alappuzha town. The police arrested activists at various places.

