Women’s Wall did not create any impact, says Mullappally Ramachandran

State Congress president Mullappally Ramachandran has said the Women’s Wall which was formed misusing power and money did not create any impact on society.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State Congress president Mullappally Ramachandran has said the Women’s Wall which was formed misusing power and money did not create any impact on society. The wall which totally kept away the minority communities even created problems for Sivagiri pilgrimage.

The KPCC president said the government machinery was totally misused and in state government offices and Secretariat it was an undeclared holiday. Schools were given a holiday, universities postponed examinations and hospitals were forced to even part with ambulance services, Mullappally said and added people were forced to surrender before a dictatorship. The senior Congress leader said thousands of government employees, including IAS and IPS officers, were forced to participate in the wall by threats of transfer and Asha workers, Kudumbasree workers, MNREGS workers and Anganwadi employees were forced to participate in the wall.

He said for the past one month the government machinery was totally engrossed in making the wall a success which turned out to be a futile exercise. The effort put in by lakhs of employees also turned futile, he said, adding only a fascist regime can behave like this. Mullappally alleged while there were reports of government fund amounting to `50 crore being spent for this, the actual amount spent would touch `500 crore.

