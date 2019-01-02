Home States Kerala

Women’s Wall to enter Guinness Book

The 620-km Women’s Wall is all set to be in the Guinness Book of World Records.

Published: 02nd January 2019 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2019 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

Participants line up for the Women’s Wall at Pattom in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday | Vincent pulickal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The 620-km Women’s Wall is all set to be in the Guinness Book of World Records. The international jury of the Guinness Book, Guinness Sunil Joseph told reporters the wall in all likelihood will find a place in the book for the lengthiest chain of women. He said the official announcement will be made only after getting full details from across the state and after compiling and close verification.

He said with the preliminary inputs gathered from all centres, approximately 50 lakh women participated in the wall. Sunil said the Universal Record Forum (URF) had employed one volunteer each kilometre to monitor the wall and a total of 620 volunteers were present. He also said the entire stretch from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was video documented. The wall was formed in 10 districts and 62 km in each district was monitored.

Sunil, who is a Guinness record holder in the collection of telephone cards from across the world, said there are three main records - URF, American Bureau of Records and Open World Records. The Women’s Wall after all the documentation will find a mention in all these, he said.

During the press conference, Punnala Sreekumar and T N Seema said there was an estimated 55 lakh women who had participated in the programme. When asked on the minor scuffle at Kasargod district, Sunil said, “We have got video recordings of the wall in Chittakund, Kasargod, where there was participation and the scuffle would have happened after the recording.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Women’s Wall Guinness Book Guinness Book of World Records

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple (File | EPS)
Two women in their early 40s offer prayers at Sabarimala
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Modi, Rahul or an accidental PM - whom will India get in 2019?
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp