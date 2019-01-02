Women’s Wall to enter Guinness Book

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The 620-km Women’s Wall is all set to be in the Guinness Book of World Records. The international jury of the Guinness Book, Guinness Sunil Joseph told reporters the wall in all likelihood will find a place in the book for the lengthiest chain of women. He said the official announcement will be made only after getting full details from across the state and after compiling and close verification.

He said with the preliminary inputs gathered from all centres, approximately 50 lakh women participated in the wall. Sunil said the Universal Record Forum (URF) had employed one volunteer each kilometre to monitor the wall and a total of 620 volunteers were present. He also said the entire stretch from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was video documented. The wall was formed in 10 districts and 62 km in each district was monitored.

Sunil, who is a Guinness record holder in the collection of telephone cards from across the world, said there are three main records - URF, American Bureau of Records and Open World Records. The Women’s Wall after all the documentation will find a mention in all these, he said.

During the press conference, Punnala Sreekumar and T N Seema said there was an estimated 55 lakh women who had participated in the programme. When asked on the minor scuffle at Kasargod district, Sunil said, “We have got video recordings of the wall in Chittakund, Kasargod, where there was participation and the scuffle would have happened after the recording.”