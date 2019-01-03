Protest in Kerala after two women enter Sabarimala temple, 12-hour hartal begins

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Amidst the protests raging across the state against the entry of young women to Sabarimala, the Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS) has called for a 12-hour hartal on Thursday.

“We have been holding peaceful protests against the violation of age-old customs at Sabarimala for the past two months. But now we are facing an unusual situation where the police facilitated the entry of young women to Sabarimala in a clandestine manner. We are forced to observe a hartal to express our sentiments,” Samithi general convenor S J R Kumar told media persons here on Wednesday.

The core committee of the SKS met at Kottayam on Wednesday evening and decided to organise a statewide protest. “Supporters of the SKS will take out protest marches in all districts on Thursday. We are planning to hold day and night protests across the state. The protests will be peaceful and workers will not resort to violence, he said.

Announcing the dawn-to-dusk shutdown on behalf of the Sabarimala Karma Samiti Samiti, its leader K P Sasikala said the government has betrayed devotees.

The Samiti, which is spearheading protests against the Supreme Court's September 28 verdict allowing women of all age groups to offer prayers at the hill shrine, urged people to cooperate with them in their protest.

Sasikala said the protests would continue till Pinarayi Vijayan resigns as chief minister. Scripting history, two women who are in their 40s entered the Ayyappa temple early Wednesday and offered prayers.

Sasikala said the government acted like a "coward" and took the women to the shrine during the early hours. The Antharashtriya Hindu Parishad has also called for a hartal Thursday.

The Nair Service Society, an outfit of Kerala's forward Nair community, condemned the violation of Sabarimala's centuries-old tradition and said it would continue its legal battle to protect the faith of Ayyappa devotees.

NSS, which has filed a review plea in the Supreme Court challenging its verdict, expressed hope that the top court would take a favourable decision.

The top court will consider the review plea on January 22.

Kodiyeri slams thantri for purification ritual

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has slammed the Sabarimala temple thantri for conducting purification rituals at the temple following the entry of two young women. “The Supreme Court had ordered that women of all ages can visit the shrine. The thantri has acted against the SC decision. He has challenged the court,” he said. Kodiyeri asked all the stakeholders to accept the women entry as a reality. Despite provocations, the government did not deploy armed forces to avoid violent incidents at the temple. The Supreme Court should decide on the thantri’s action, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)