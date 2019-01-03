Women in Sabarimala: After the wall, the breach

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It was almost as if the adrenaline that surged from making of the Women’s Wall had pumped up the state government’s resolve to finally settle the Sabarimala issue once and for all.

Bindu and Kanaka Durga, the two women below the proscribed age, who seemed to be handily available near the Sabarimala base camp at Nilakkal only hours after the wall was dismantled, had the state police escort them to the sanctum sanctorum of the shrine around 3.45 am on Wednesday and were well on their way back before the sun rose.

The deed was done. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan confirmed to the world the women were allowed entry in line with the Supreme Court verdict. The state stood divided even as the thantri took a call to shut down the temple. By 11.30 am, the purification rituals were over and the temple was reopened to the devotees. Across the state, all pandemonium broke loose as the devotees could not believe their darkest fear had come true.

Anguish gave way to anger and the state capital became the centre of a pitched battle. The Secretariat came under partial siege. It did not take long for the violence to spread to other parts of the state.Long before the hartal call was given, many parts of the state started going into the rigours normally associated with one.