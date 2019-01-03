Home States Kerala

Bindu Hariharan, the woman who entered Sabarimala temple: A progressive thinker and academic

Being a progressive thinker, Bindu was attracted to the Communist ideology during her college days.

Published: 03rd January 2019 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2019 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of Bindu and Kanaka Durga taken during their first visit to Sabarimala on December 24th (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Bindu Hariharan, an assistant professor at School of Legal Studies, Thalassery, and working on contract basis with Kannur University, was a vibrant student leader of the Kerala Vidyarthi Sangam - the student wing of the CPI (ML) Red Star.

She completed her schooling in her hometown of Kozhencherry in Pathanamthitta. Later, she pursued a diploma course at Women’s Polytechnic College at Kottakkal in Malappuram. After finishing the course, she joined Government Law College, Ernakulam, for a five-year LLB programme.

WATCH: Who are Bindu and Kanaka Durga, who entered Sabarimala?

Being a progressive thinker, Bindu was attracted to the Communist ideology during her college days. This prompted her to join the Kerala Vidyarthi Sangam. She was active in the organisation for a long time. She also completed her master’s degree in Law from Kerala University at its Kariavattom campus. She finished the course in human rights with the best score and later cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) in the same subject.

After enrolling as an advocate, she practised in Koyilandy, Vadakara and Perambra. She had also worked as lecturer at the Law College, Kozhikode, for two years on contract basis.In 2003, she married K V Hariharan, a fellow comrade she met during her student days. He was also active in the Kerala Vidyarthi Sangam. Later, both joined the CPI (ML). Their daughter Olga is a Class VII student.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bindu Women enter Sabarimala Bindu Hariharan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sounds of firing echoed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch as ceasefire violation takes place
Train 18 successfully completes all test runs, ready to ply between New Delhi and Varanasi
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp