Bindu Hariharan, the woman who entered Sabarimala temple: A progressive thinker and academic

KOZHIKODE: Bindu Hariharan, an assistant professor at School of Legal Studies, Thalassery, and working on contract basis with Kannur University, was a vibrant student leader of the Kerala Vidyarthi Sangam - the student wing of the CPI (ML) Red Star.

She completed her schooling in her hometown of Kozhencherry in Pathanamthitta. Later, she pursued a diploma course at Women’s Polytechnic College at Kottakkal in Malappuram. After finishing the course, she joined Government Law College, Ernakulam, for a five-year LLB programme.

Being a progressive thinker, Bindu was attracted to the Communist ideology during her college days. This prompted her to join the Kerala Vidyarthi Sangam. She was active in the organisation for a long time. She also completed her master’s degree in Law from Kerala University at its Kariavattom campus. She finished the course in human rights with the best score and later cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) in the same subject.

After enrolling as an advocate, she practised in Koyilandy, Vadakara and Perambra. She had also worked as lecturer at the Law College, Kozhikode, for two years on contract basis.In 2003, she married K V Hariharan, a fellow comrade she met during her student days. He was also active in the Kerala Vidyarthi Sangam. Later, both joined the CPI (ML). Their daughter Olga is a Class VII student.