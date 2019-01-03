Home States Kerala

Closing Sabarimala temple only solution for breach of customs: NSS

Sukumaran Nair also extended gratitude to the thantri and royal families for closing the sanctum sanctorum after the women offered darshan.

KOTTAYAM: Expressing its strong dissatisfaction over two young women offering darshan at Sabarimala temple, the Nair Service Society (NSS) on Wednesday said it would continue its legal battle against permitting women of all ages in Sabarimala.

Addressing Nair community members on the occasion of the 142nd Mannam Jayanthi celebrations at the NSS headquarters at Perunna on Wednesday, NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair said the NSS would approach the Central Government to bring out an ordinance to resolve the women’s entry imbroglio in Sabarimala, if needed.

Sukumaran Nair also extended gratitude to the thantri and royal families for closing the sanctum sanctorum after the women offered darshan. “There is only one solution to the breach of customs and traditions in Sabarimala, which is to close the sanctum sanctorum and to conduct remedial measures. On behalf of devotees, I extend my gratitude to the thantri and royal families for initiating steps to close the sanctorum and for conducting remedial measures,” he said.

According to him, the entry of the women will not affect the merit of the review petitions in the Supreme Court. He also expressed confidence in securing a favourable decision from the Supreme Court when the review petitions would be considered by the court on January 22.

