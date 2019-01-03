Dissent, unrest across state after two women enter Sabarimala temple

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The entry of women into the shrine on the very next day after the Left Government’s massive Women’s Wall to safeguard renaissance values led to a political standoff between the CPM and the BJP and the CPM and the UDF.

The stretch in front of the Secretariat turned into a virtual battlefield, with violent clashes between CPM and BJP workers. The face-off between the BJP workers who assembled near the BJP’s agitation pandal and the huge number of CPM workers who soon gathered in front of the Secretariat continued for over five hours. With both sides engaging in stone pelting, the police used tear gas and later water cannons to disperse the agitators.

The Sabarimala Karma Samithi, with the support of the BJP, has called a dawn-to-dusk hartal on Thursday while the UDF called for a black day.Widespread incidents of violence were reported from across the state, including Palakkad, Thrissur, Tiruvalla and Kasargod, in addition to different parts of the capital district. A suicide attempt was also reported from Neyyattinkara while protestors blocked the roads at Nedumangad.

In a major security breach in the morning, a few BJP workers entered the Secretariat premises and reached right up to the main block. They were taken into custody and later released on bail.Soon after reports came out about women entering the temple, confusion prevailed as none of the ministers or the Travancore Devaswom Board confirmed the same. However, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan later confirmed the women had indeed visited Sabarimala.

“It’s a fact women have entered the temple. We had earlier said the police would provide adequate security to women who want to offer darshan at the temple,” the Chief Minister told the media here.Soon after the confirmation from the Chief Minister, the temple was closed for purification rituals which led to another political slugfest. CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan slammed the thantri for conducting purification rituals at the temple and said it was a challenge to the court.

Meanwhile, Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala alleged the Chief Minister’s stubbornness led to women’s entry and made it clear the UDF will organise major protests across the state. Chennithala supported the thantri’s decision to close down the temple.KPCC chief Mullappally Ramachandran termed the women’s entry a planned move by the Chief Minister. BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai said it was cheating on the part of the government against the devotees.

Temple closure is contempt of court: Balan

Palakkad: Closing the Sabarimala temple tantamount to contempt of court, said Law Minister A K Balan. “The thantri cannot close the temple unilaterally. It was against the Constitution and the verdict of the court,” he said.