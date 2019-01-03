Kerala hartal: Strict action against troublemakers, says State Police Chief

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the Hindu outfits calling a statewide hartal on Thursday in the backdrop of the entry of two women at the Sabarimala shrine, State Police Chief (SPC) Loknath Behera directed the District Police Chiefs (DPCs) to deal with troublemakers with an iron hand. As per the directive, those who are found indulging in any kind of violence, including threatening owners of shops and other establishments to down its shutters, will be arrested without any warrant.

“Any kind of violence will be dealt with strongly. The police should ensure normalcy. In the case of those who are engaged in the destruction of public property, the police could extract compensation that is equivalent to the damage from the person concerned,” reads the directive.

At the same time, the police chief also made it clear those shopping establishments which wish to operate during the hartal day will be provided police protection. “The police could register cases against the troublemakers. They should also ensure the government offices, as well as the KSRTC and private buses, are provided with adequate security,” says an excerpt of the directive.

According to the SPC, if necessary the respective DPCs can deploy police picket and patrol at those areas which need the same. Range IGs and Zonal ADGPs have also been asked to monitor the situation.

HC dismisses petition challenging right of Pandalam royal family, Thazhamon thantri

Kochi: The Kerala High Court has dismissed the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking to declare the royal family of Pandalam does not have any rights over the Sabarimala temple and its assets. The court also rejected the plea to declare Thazhamon family does not have any tantric rights over the temple. A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Hrishikesh Roy and Justice A K Jayasankaran Nambiar issued the order on the petition filed by Dr S Ganapathy, Maruthadi, Kollam. He also sought a directive to the Travancore Devaswom Board to take over the ornaments (Thiruvabharanam) belonging to Lord Ayyappa from the royal family of Pandalam, after making a proper assessment. The court observed the petition related to religious belief and practice and counsel for the petitioner failed to show, even on a prima facie basis, how such religious beliefs and practices should be a matter of court intervention. “In such circumstance, the exercise of the discretionary jurisdiction is not warranted in the PIL. Hence, the petition is dismissed,” held the court. The court made it clear if the petitioner wants to establish the factual foundation for his claim before the proper forum, such option shall not be extinguished by the dismissal of the case.