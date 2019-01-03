Home States Kerala

Kerala hartal: Strict action against troublemakers, says State Police Chief

At the same time, the police chief also made it clear those shopping establishments which wish to operate during the hartal day will be provided police protection.

Published: 03rd January 2019 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2019 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

Sabarimala temple protests, womens entry

Clash between BJP,CPM workers and police at in front of Secretariat on Wednesday. (Photo | BP Deepu/EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the Hindu outfits calling a statewide hartal on Thursday in the backdrop of the entry of two women at the Sabarimala shrine, State Police Chief (SPC) Loknath Behera directed the  District Police Chiefs (DPCs) to deal with troublemakers with an iron hand. As per the directive, those who are found indulging in any kind of violence, including threatening owners of shops and other establishments to down its shutters, will be arrested without any warrant.

“Any kind of violence will be dealt with strongly. The police should ensure normalcy. In the case of those who are engaged in the destruction of public property, the police could extract compensation that is equivalent to the damage from the person concerned,” reads the directive.

At the same time, the police chief also made it clear those shopping establishments which wish to operate during the hartal day will be provided police protection. “The police could register cases against the troublemakers. They should also ensure the government offices, as well as the KSRTC and private buses, are provided with adequate security,” says an excerpt of the directive.

According to the SPC, if necessary the respective DPCs can deploy police picket and patrol at those areas which need the same. Range IGs and Zonal ADGPs have also been asked to monitor the situation.

HC dismisses petition challenging right of Pandalam royal family, Thazhamon thantri

Kochi: The Kerala High Court has dismissed the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking to declare the royal family of Pandalam does not have any rights over the Sabarimala temple and its assets. The court also rejected the plea to declare Thazhamon family does not have any tantric rights over the temple. A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Hrishikesh Roy and Justice A K Jayasankaran Nambiar issued the order on the petition filed by Dr S Ganapathy, Maruthadi, Kollam. He also sought a directive to the Travancore Devaswom Board to take over the ornaments (Thiruvabharanam) belonging to Lord Ayyappa from the royal family of Pandalam, after making a proper assessment. The court observed the petition related to religious belief and practice and counsel for the petitioner failed to show, even on a prima facie basis, how such religious beliefs and practices should be a matter of court intervention. “In such circumstance, the exercise of the discretionary jurisdiction is not warranted in the PIL. Hence, the petition is dismissed,” held the court. The court made it clear if the petitioner wants to establish the factual foundation for his claim before the proper forum, such option shall not be extinguished by the dismissal of the case.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Women in Sabarimala Kerala hartal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sounds of firing echoed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch as ceasefire violation takes place
Train 18 successfully completes all test runs, ready to ply between New Delhi and Varanasi
Gallery
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour during the New Year's Eve celebrations in Sydney, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. (Photo | Associated Press)
Australia says 'Happy 2018' as rest of the world awaits New Year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp