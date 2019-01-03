Home States Kerala

Impaction taking a heavy toll on captive elephants

No temple festival in Kerala is complete without the awe-inspiring presence of majestic elephants carrying decorative umbrellas and accoutrements.

Published: 03rd January 2019

By Manoj Viswanathan
Express News Service

KOCHI: No temple festival in Kerala is complete without the awe-inspiring presence of majestic elephants carrying decorative umbrellas and accoutrements. But behind the pomp and pageantry, hidden from public gaze are stories of torture, starvation and mental affliction. According to the data compiled by elephant lovers, as many as 34 captive elephants have died in Kerala during the past one year, the latest being Guruji Sankaranarayanan, which died on December 18, 2018. As many as 20 elephants are undergoing treatment for serious ailments.

Experts say the reasons for the high mortality rate of captive elephants are unscientific diet, torture and mental affliction. Most of the elephants die due to impaction. Though there are veterinary doctors and ayurveda practitioners, there is no generally accepted treatment.

According to veterinary doctor V Sunil Kumar, there are three reasons for impaction. They are: highly fibrous food, giving food immediately after hours of exertion in simmering heat without reducing body heat and lack of regular exercise. “There is a need to bring dietary changes for elephants. We normally give them palm leaves which are highly fibrous. They should be provided with green grass and adequate time to rest. In the wild, elephants consume grass, small plants, fruits and tree bark. So providing similar fodder will help avoid problems like indigestion and constipation,” he said. Animal activists say overexertion takes a toll on the health of elephants.

