Kanaka Durga aka Durga Areekode: A CPM loyalist with high-visibility presence on social media

MALAPPURAM: Kanaka Durga, who managed to enter Sabarimala early on Wednesday in her second attempt, belongs to an orthodox Nair household. Just like her family members, who are traditionally pro-CPM,  Kanaka is a staunch Marxist.

A high-visibility presence on the social media, her nom de guerre is Durga Areekode/Durga Angadippuram. She has been associated with the activities of the pro-CPM  Purogamana Kalasahithya Sangham(PuKaSa), besides being a member of Angadippuram-based Valluvanad Samskarika Vedi. Kanaka Durga’s brother Bharat Bhushan, who is displeased with her over the issue of Sabarimala entry, while confirming the family’s pro- CPM leanings, said she actively participated in all union activities  held under the aegis of the CPM.  A commerce major, Kanaka Durga is presently working as assistant manager of a Maveli store run  by the Civil Supplies Department at Anamangad near Perinthalmanna. Hailing from Kozhakkottur near Areekode, the mother of two children is married to PWD engineer Krishnanunni. The couple stay at Krishnanunni’s residence near Thirumandhamkunnu Devi temple at Angadippuram.

Bharat said Durga’s children are now staying with her sister at Manjeri after she went missing a few days ago. The family had approached the police saying Durga was missing after her first attempt to visit Sabarimala failed.

