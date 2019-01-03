Home States Kerala

Women in Sabarimala: Kanaka Durga’s house turns security fortress

When Kanaka Durga and Bindu  first made their unsuccessful attempt to enter Sabarimala on Christmas-eve, 'Thattakam' had witnessed naamajapa protests.

Police personnel in front of Kanaka Durga’s house at Angadippuram

By Shafeeq Alingal
Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: A virtual lockdown has been imposed by police on the roads leading up to ‘Thattakam’, the double-storeyed house belonging to Kanaka Durga’s husband Krishnanunni, near the Thirumandhamkunnu temple at Angadippuram here, with several policemen maintaining a close vigil right from Wednesday morning.

But this time around, the protesters staged a sit-in protest in front of the  temple's main entrance here, chanted slogans and burnt Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in effigy after taking out a rally through the streets of Angadippuram. But, barring a few reporters hanging around in the area to cover BJP and other Hindu outfits' protests against Durga and Bindu's entry into Sabarimala, the house is practically empty now. According to Perinthalmanna DySP M P Mohananchandran, more than 60 policemen have been stationed here to foil possible protests.  Likewise, over 100 police personnel were deployed near Kozhakkoottur, another potential flash point, near Areekode.

Interestingly, Kanaka Durga’s family voiced concern at the turn of events resulting in her entering Sabarimala, with  brother Bharat Bhushan making clear his deep displeasure over Durga violating the temple’s age-old customs. The family believes there was a well-planned conspiracy and Bharat Bhushan said he didn’t get a timely reply from police when they lodged a missing person complaint with Perinthalmanna police after Kanaka Durga went missing. 

