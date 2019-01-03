Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan says he doesn't mind BJP leader's casteist remarks against him

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday responded to the casteist slur against him by BJP state vice-president M Sivarajan.

On Wednesday, Sivarajan had openly asked the chief minister to climb a coconut tree if he cannot preserve Sabarimala. This was a crass dig at the chief minister's caste of thiyya. A section of the thiyya community eke out a living by toddy tapping.

The chief minister said he did not mind the casteist slurs against him.

"Some people are frequently reminding me of my caste. They should realise that times have changed. My father and grandfather used to climb trees. But that doesn't mean I've to do the same," he said.

In December last year, the BJP mouthpiece Janmabhumi had made a similar casteist slur against the chief minister. Earlier, the police had registered a case against a woman hailing from Pathanamthitta who used objectionable words referring to the chief minister's caste.

BJP worker's death

The chief minister said heart attack was the cause of death of a BJP worker in Pandalam who was seriously injured in the stone pelting by suspected CPM workers