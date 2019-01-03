Kerala hartal over Sabarimala: Violence reported from different parts of state, two CPM workers arrested

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Violence was reported from different parts of the state during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. Agitating AKS workers damaged shops which were open as part of a decision by the traders' body to defy the hartal call.

KSRTC has stopped services after its buses were pelted with stones in various districts. In Wayanad, police arrested protestors who tried to forcefully close shops. Tension prevailed at the SM Street in Kozhikode after the BJP workers and DYFI workers clashed.

Meanwhile, police have arrested two CPM workers in connection with the death of a BJP worker who was stone pelted at Pandalam. The AKS blocked traffic at Pandalam demanding the arrest of the all accused in the case.

The CPM local committee office was set fire at Thavanoor in Malappuram. A couple of party offices of the BJP and the CPM were damaged in stonepelting. Hartal supporters vandalised an ambulance in Palakkad. Police prevented protestors attempt to close the Passport Seva Kendra in Kozhikode.

Violence also prevailed at Vadanapally in Thrissur as three BJP workers were admitted to hospital with stab injuries. According to police, they were stabbed after BJP-SDPI supporters clashed at Ganeshamangalam. The injured had been identified as Sreejith, Sujith and Ratheesh. The police said that the injuries were of not serious in nature.