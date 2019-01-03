Kerala man wins Rs 28 crore lottery in Abu Dhabi, says 'okay'

By Online Desk

A man from Kerala, Sarath Purushothaman, has won the top prize in the first Big Ticket raffle draw of 2019 in Abu Dhabi, the prize money of which amounts up to a whopping 15 million UAE Dirhams (Rs 28 crore).

Incidentally, eight of the top ten winners are Indians, out of which six are from Kerala.

According to a report, the event, which was live-streamed, was held at Abu Dhabi International Airport on Thursday morning.

The winning ticket number of this prize, which is the highest ever being given away by Big Ticket, was 083733.

Sarath, when informed about the big win, initially refused to believe it and then said that he would "call back after checking the Big Ticket website".

"You have just won Dh15 million. How do you feel," one of the draw organisers then asked Sarath.

"Okay," came the response.

Later, a not-so-baffled Sarath said that he had bought the ticket along with his friends, and had been regularly buying it for a couple of years now.

He added that he would be travelling to Kerala soon to meet his mother, but refused to say anything more.

The second price of Dh100,000 was won by Indian expat Jinachandran Vazhoor Narayanan. Pakistan national Shahid Fareed was third, winning a BMW Series 4 car.