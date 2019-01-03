Home States Kerala

Kerala man wins Rs 28 crore lottery in Abu Dhabi, says 'okay'

Incidentally, eight of the top ten winners are Indians, out of which six are from Kerala. 

Published: 03rd January 2019 06:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2019 06:55 PM   |  A+A-

lottery

The event was held at Abu Dhabi International Airport on Thursday morning. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Online Desk

A man from Kerala, Sarath Purushothaman, has won the top prize in the first Big Ticket raffle draw of 2019 in Abu Dhabi, the prize money of which amounts up to a whopping 15 million UAE Dirhams (Rs 28 crore). 

Incidentally, eight of the top ten winners are Indians, out of which six are from Kerala. 

According to a report, the event, which was live-streamed, was held at Abu Dhabi International Airport on Thursday morning.

The winning ticket number of this prize, which is the highest ever being given away by Big Ticket, was 083733.

Sarath, when informed about the big win, initially refused to believe it and then said that he would "call back after checking the Big Ticket website". 

"You have just won Dh15 million. How do you feel," one of the draw organisers then asked Sarath. 

"Okay," came the response.

Later, a not-so-baffled Sarath said that he had bought the ticket along with his friends, and had been regularly buying it for a couple of years now. 

He added that he would be travelling to Kerala soon to meet his mother, but refused to say anything more.

The second price of Dh100,000 was won by Indian expat Jinachandran Vazhoor Narayanan. Pakistan national Shahid Fareed was third, winning a BMW Series 4 car.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Keralite Kerala man Lottery Jackpot Kerala man wins lottery Abu Dhabi lottery Sarath Purushothaman Rs 28 crore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Internet 2018: News and privacy without 'Aadhaar'
Agra farmer sends his earning as money order to PM Narendra Modi after his grievances go unheard
Gallery
Violence was reported from different parts of Kerala on Thursday during the state-wide dawn to dusk hartal called by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The Sabarimala Karma Samithi (SKS), which had the backing of the BJP and RSS, said it called the protest to
Kerala sees violence and resistance during BJP-backed hartal over Sabarimala women's entry
Projecting renaissance values and under the auspices of Hindu organisations, left parties, social groups, and the ruling government, a 620 km women’s wall spanning from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram was formed on Tuesday creating history. (Photo | Vincen
Vanitha Mathil for Renaissance: Kerala women script history with 620-km-long wall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp