Kerala Police chief to take action against those behind attacks on media persons

The State Police Chief Loknath Behera ordered constituting special teams to probe the hartal violence and arrest those who were involved in arson, violence and stone-pelting.

Published: 03rd January 2019 06:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2019 08:24 PM

A heavy contingent of police deployed at Kozhikode's SM street where shops remained open during the hartal called by Sabarimala Karma Samithi against women entry to Sabarimala temple on January 3, 2018. (Photo | TP Sooraj/ EPS)

By Express News Service

As violence erupted across the state in connection with the hartal announced by Sabarimala Karma Samithi and backed by the BJP, the police have initiated a special drive 'Broken Window' to nab the culprits who unleashed violence.

Till Thursday evening, 745 people have been arrested and 628 were detained under the special drive. 559 cases have also been registered across the state in connection with hartal violence

The State Police Chief Loknath Behera ordered constituting special teams to probe the hartal violence and arrest those who were involved in arson, violence and stone-pelting. The special teams will be formed by the district police chiefs.

The district Special Branch has been asked to gather information regarding the RSS-BJP workers involved in the hartal. The state Special Branch will prepare a list of those who took part in violence. Behera has also ordered the seizure of electronic gadgets of those who played their part in violence and they will be subjected to digital examination. House searches will be conducted to recover arms.

The district chiefs have been asked to prepare a database of the accused and their photo album will be made.

"The district chiefs have been told to form digital teams to prepare photo albums of the criminals involved in Thursday's hartal. The albums will be circulated among police officers to identify the culprits," Behera said.

Action will also be taken against those engaged in spreading communal venom and hatred on social media, Behera added.

Special teams to be formed

Special police teams will be formed to investigate the attack on media persons by the hartal supporters. The intelligence wing has been tasked to collect details regarding such attacks on media persons. State Police Chief Loknath Behera said the attack on media persons will be investigated with utmost seriousness and the conspiracy, if there is any, would be brought to light.

