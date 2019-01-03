Kerala to get Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization

Dileep V Kumar By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (NOTTO) has given its nod to set up a State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (SOTTO), giving a boost to the organ donation programmes being carried out in Kerala.

The proposed body, to be headquartered at Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College (GMC), is expected to not only monitor organ donation and transplantation activities in the state, but also ensure that the said activities were carried out in adherence to the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act.

“Yes, we have set up a SOTTO based at Thiruvananthapuram GMC,” said Dr Noble Gracious, state nodal officer, Kerala Network for Organ Sharing (KNOS).

“As the State already had a body in the form of KNOS for monitoring organ donation and transplantation activities it has been decided to consider the said body as SOTTO.”

According to him, as the Ministry of Health had approved the proposal to set up a SOTTO, the state will now receive yearly financial assistance in the form of grants-in-aid (recurring and non-recurring) under the National Organ Transplant Programme (NOTP).

At the same time, it has been found that the Ministry in November released an amount of `59.60 lakh as grants-in-aid to the GMC for setting up SOTTO under the NOTP during the 2018-19 fiscal year. It is learnt that the said fund will be utilized for manpower, infrastructure support and other recurring expenditure related to setting up of SOTTO.

“With the formation of SOTTO, training programmes under NOTP will be provided. Also, it has been heard that NOTTO has plans to conduct international collaboration in organ donation. Thus SOTTO will act as a booster for organ donation activities,” adds Noble Gracious.

Earlier, Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda informed the Lok Sabha that funds have been sanctioned to Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Kerala for setting up SOTTO. The minister also added that NOTP has provisions to release financial assistance for developing new and strengthening the existing retrieval and transplant units in government medical colleges of all States/UTs and financial support for the provision of Transplant Coordinators to medical colleges and trauma centres.

The state, in a bid to increase the ceased donation in government medical colleges in November, had sanctioned the creation of posts of Transplant Procurement Managers to coordinate brain death cases at intensive care units in state-run medical colleges.

The procurement managers while working towards facilitating the removal of barriers to donation will also have to ensure the implementation of national guidelines related to organ donation.