Women in Sabarimala: Kozhikode witnesses series of protests

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The district witnessed a series of protests following the entry of two women to Sabarimala temple on Wednesday. The protestors took to the streets blocking roads, destroying barricades, burning tyres, pelting stones and vandalising CPM flag posts and banners at several places.

The protest march taken out by the members of the SKS which started from near the Sreekanteswara temple in the city in the evening turned violent. The protestors attacked the office of a Malayalam news channel and manhandled its staff. Some persons were injured after the protestors pelted stones. The protestors were seen threatening the shop owners and employees at SM Street of dire consequences if they open their shops during the hartal on Thursday.

BJP and Yuva Morcha activists congregated near the office of the District Police Chief at Mananchira at noon. They blocked the road by burning rubber tyres and flex boards.Congress workers took out a protest march to the office of Additional Director General of Police- North Zone at Nadakkavu.

UDF to observe black day today

Kochi: The Opposition UDF will observe a black day on Thursday to protest the government action of facilitating the entry of women activists to Sabarimala. UDF workers will take out a Secretariat March in Thiruvananthapuram and organise a dharna to protest the happenings at Sabarimala, said UDF convenor Benny Behanan.

Protests break out in Tiruvalla

Tiruvalla: SKS staged a protest march at Kozhencherry, Pandalam, Chengannur and Tiruvalla. Followers of SKS locked Devaswom offices at Pandalam and Aranmula. The police opposed the activisits who closed shops in the Tiruvalla town. It created tension between the police and the activists. KSRTC buses were attacked at Ranni, Kozhenchery.

‘CM a coward for providing covert entry to two women’

Thrissur: BJP state general secretary A N Radhakrishnan lashed out against Pinarayi Vijayan, calling him a coward for taking the two young women into Sabarimala temple through the back door on Wednesday. He said the BJP would support any steps taken by the Ayyappa devotees and SKS.