‘Mannath Padmanabhan was born to serve society’

KOTTAYAM: The Nair Service Society (NSS) celebrated the 142nd Mannam Jayanthi on Wedensday in remembrance of its founder Mannath Padmanabhan. Inaugurating the Jayanthi celebrations at NSS headquarters at Perunna, former Attorney General and Rajya Sabha MP K Parasaran said Mannathu Padmanabhan was a great man, who was born to serve society.

“A good person can do wonders, which is evident from the assets that the NSS achieved under the aegis of Mannam. He tirelessly worked to uplift the Nair community. Schools, colleges, polytechnic and other educational institutions were realised under the relentless efforts of Mannam,” he said.

“He realised that education is important for the development of his community. He also realised wealth is very important. Hence, he approached rich persons to collect money to commence educational institutions. He was able to persuade persons to donate land for the purpose,” he said.

Parasaran added that except on two occasions he had meticulously avoided politics. “One occasion was very important as Mannam opposed the-then Diwan of Travancore Sir C P Ramaswami Iyer to merge Thiru-Kochi to the Indian Union. Mannam was arrested for leading protests as well,” he said. NSS president P N Narendranathan Nair said NSS will continue its fight to protect the traditions of Hindu community. “We are not desperate about the news regarding the entry of women at Sannidhanam. We will continue legal battle against permitting women Sabarimala,” he said.